The Waconia City Council heard presentations on animals, art and alleys at its meeting last Monday, May 3.
Lakeview Terrace resident Sonya Mumford brought concerns about animal mistreatment before the council, citing neighborhood incidents involving animal traps left unchecked, disposal of lifeless bodies on lawns, possible animal poisonings, and discharge of a pellet gun to shoot animals.
Mumford called the scenes traumatic for children in the neighborhood, and asked the council to enforce statutes, raise awareness and appoint a commission on the issue.
Council members noted that the city council doesn’t take direct action on visitor presentations at meetings, but Jackie Schulze, interim city administrator, indicated that law enforcement has previously been contacted on the issue and at least one citation is expected to be issued.
Purple Reigns
The city council also got an invitation from Janet Fahey of the Arts Consortium of Carver County board of directors to participate in Purple Reigns, a county-wide arts event coming in June. The event is intended to paint the county purple, she said, in recognition of Prince Rogers Nelson being posthumously named as the ACCC’s honorary member of the year on the fifth anniversary of his death.
An art exhibit is planned starting June 17, and since the musical artist’s favorite color was purple, communities, chambers of commerce and schools are being invited to participate during the month of June through art, plantings or some other creative expression. Fahy indicated the event is expected to get national, and possibly international attention because of Prince’s popularity.
Alley request
The council also heard a request from resident Cody Braun for an alley improvement at his property on South Oak Street. The alley is generally unfinished, although Braun indicated that improvements have been made to some sections. Braun indicated he is requesting an alley improvement because he is considering construction of a garage on his property, also to address parking concerns.
The council requested city staff to research the history of alley upgrades in the area and come up with some general cost estimates for improvements.
