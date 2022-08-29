The first day for fall school activities two weeks ago, teachers began reporting for duty lastweek, and many school open houses for families were scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24.
It must be back to school time.
Yes, most Waconia Public School students start classes Aug. 29 – kindergarteners arrive Wednesday. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is projected at 4,070 students.
Here are a few things to expect when the school year begins.
For one, there’s a new leadership team in District 110, a kind of changing of the guard in the district with recent retirements and departures.
We have already introduced new superintendent Brian Gersich, who comes to Waconia from the Burnsville- Savage school district. Here’s an introduction to other members of the administrative team
Ra Chhoth, director of finance and operations, joins ISD 110 from Edina Public Schools where he served for six-plus years as controller.
Enid Schonewise was named director of human resources earlier this year from Westside Community Schools in Omaha, Neb., after long-time HR Director Sonya Sailer left for a position in Edina.
Tim Bisek, director of building and grounds, comes to Waconia with more than 20 years of experience in the profession. He served previously as facilities manager for the Jordan school district and as a building engineer in the Shakopee school district.
Sarah Klitzke was promoted to interim director of teaching and learning from her position as manager. And Jill Sabol is the new assistant principal at Waconia High School, joining from New Prague High School where she has served as a school counselor, assistant principal and administrative dean of students.
There’s also a slate of 30 new teachers joining the district. We will introduce them next week as they come aboard.
According to recent media and professional education reports, 9 of 10 metro school districts were struggling to fill jobs as fall approaches. Waconia is no exception.
ISD 110 is in the same boat as other districts, according to school officials, looking for special education assistants, food service and custodial employees, substitute teachers, and as of last week there were still a few openings at the high school and middle school for full-time teachers.
A recent National Education Association survey of educators across the country indicated that more than half were considering leaving the profession. Reasons cited were increasing challenges within the profession, more competitive wages in other professions and an increasingly hostile public attitude toward educators making it difficult to recruit and retain teachers.
The Waconia school district has created a campaign called “Are you the next AWESOME?” to try to attract new staff. The campaign includes a series of video testimonials from current staff along with printed and digital materials. The videos are posted on the school website ISD110.org.
This is also typically the time of year when building and maintenance crews are wrapping up school facility improvements; however, after a series of major building projects in recent years there are no major projects to report on this year.
As school begins, Homecoming activities this year are not far off. Homecoming date is Sept. 16, and for the first time in several years organizers are planning a Homecoming parade. Three WHS student council representatives were at the Waconia City Council meeting last Monday, Aug. 15, getting permission to close Wildcat Way for the event and to request participation from fire and rescue crews.
