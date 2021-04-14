Waconia students will be able to gather for prom this year, but only seniors -- and not on the dance floor.
Prom will return May 1 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but with the virus still at hand, the event will proceed with several restrictions based on guidelines from the Minnesota departments of health and education. To limit attendance, prom will be held only for seniors who missed out last year as juniors. There will be a grand march at the high school, with a limited number of guests. Seating will, most likely, involve both the auditorium and gymnasium, according to Mark Fredericksen, Waconia High School principal.
After the grand march, students will be transported to the Medina Ballroom for dinner, but no dance. After dinner, prom goers will return to the high school for other attractions, including a hypnotist and prizes.
“Like almost everything else we’ve experienced the past 12-plus months, this will not be everything we’ve hoped for,” Fredericksen wrote in a letter to parents. “We realize this will be difficult, especially for our juniors, but feel it provides the best chance of providing a memorable experience for a class that missed out completely on prom last spring.”
