The Waconia City Council at its Oct. 17 meeting ordered improvements and preparation of plans for phase one of a large downtown reconstruction project, although it’s not clear yet what those plans will look like.
At a meeting and public hearing on the project, concerns were voiced about the conceptual design for streets and sidewalks for phase one of the project, which roughly encompasses Main Street from Maple Street to just east of Olive Street, and Olive south from Main to First Street.
The proposed project involves the reconstruction of streets, storm sewer and sanitary sewer, and watermain, also other components such as sidewalks, streetlighting and street scaping. Some of the existing infrastructure in the area is nearly 100 years old.
While no one argued the need to replace deteriorating pavement, undersized watermain and lead pipe services, and inadequate stormwater drainage and treatment, concerns were raised about the above-ground portion of the project, specifically narrower streets, sidewalk “bump-outs” and potential loss of some parking spaces long term.
A task force formed in 2012 had previously worked on a vision and master plan for the downtown that has been shared in previous open houses and platforms for public engagement. The question that surfaced at the latest city council meeting is: Is that still the vision?
Three business people who spoke at the meeting questioned narrowing the street width of a downtown truck route and the impact it might have on traffic navigation and deliveries. Parking also has been a concern since discussion about downtown infrastructure plans began a few years ago. Questions about impacts during construction also have been raised throughout the project development and review process.
To keep the project moving, City Engineer Jake Saulsbury suggested the council could order the improvements and have staff come back with some design variations that would “find some sort of middle ground” on the scope questions.
That resolution was approved by the council, so more to come as plans and specifications are finalized.
In other business, the council approved hiring a legislative services group to lobby and advocate for the city at the state legislature, primarily on state transportation funding support for improvements within the community such as the Highway 5 corridor and other state and county roadways that serve a regional and local benefit.
Mayor Kent Bloudek noted that this is the first time the city has hired a lobbying firm, noting a need to compete with other lobbying interests. A contract with Lockridge, Grindal & Nauen was approved for up to two years at a cost of $40,000 each year.
The council also recognized retiring firefighter Tom Martino after 22 years with the Waconia fire department. Martino served for three decades of fire service with three different departments, and has been actively involved with the Waconia department in training firefighters.
