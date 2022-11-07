The Waconia City Council at its Oct. 17 meeting ordered improvements and preparation of plans for phase one of a large downtown reconstruction project, although it’s not clear yet what those plans will look like.

At a meeting and public hearing on the project, concerns were voiced about the conceptual design for streets and sidewalks for phase one of the project, which roughly encompasses Main Street from Maple Street to just east of Olive Street, and Olive south from Main to First Street.

