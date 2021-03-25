After 33 years with School District 110, Waconia High School Principal Mark Fredericksen will be retiring at the end of the school year. Fredericksen made the announcement recently.

“It’s hard to put into words all the feelings and emotions I have after years spent in Purple and Gold, cheering on the Wildcats (and Chiefs),” Fredericksen wrote to parents.

The school district will begin a replacement search soon, according to school officials.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to serve the students, parents, staff and ISD #110 community, and will leave at the end of year with deep roots and ties to this district, Fredericksen said in his announcement. “Today is the start of a long ‘Minnesota Goodbye’ as we move through the last three months of the school year, and I look forward to seeing many of you in person.”

