The Waconia City Council awarded construction bids for 2023 downtown infrastructure improvements and authorized a way to pay for them at a meeting Monday, April 17.
A low bid of $2.7 million was awarded to GMH Asphalt Corporation for the work, which includes street, sidewalk, and utility improvements to Main Street from Maple Street to just east of Olive Street, and Olive from Main to First Street.
The bid was 15 percent below estimates and 24 percent lower than the highest bid. The award also comes with incentives for completing the work on time.
In making the award, council members stressed the importance of completing the project on time because of the impact on downtown traffic and businesses.
The council also approved material acquisitions in the amount of $396,481 for such things as lighting installations, project trailer costs and signage.
That work, other project costs and the replacement of two city dump trucks (one budgeted for in 2023 and one budgeted for in 2024) will be paid for through the sale of some $5 million in general obligation bonds. The city expects to bundle the purchases into a bond sale to be made May 16.
Todd Hagen from financial consultant Ehlers said the markets are returning to more normalcy and expects favorable interest rates.
Council members also heard an update about high-speed Internet being delivered to Waconia. Provider Metronet is expected to start putting down fiberoptic in the city soon, according to City Administrator Shane Fineran. The city earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with Metronet, which also is Carver County’s service provider and is expected to make high-speed service to every home and business in the community.
Several dozen pickleball enthusiasts also were at the meeting advocating for more dedicated pickleball courts in the city. Local pickleballers have already had conversations with the Park Board and city staff, and some potential sites have been identified for pickleball surfaces.
A spokesman for the group pointed to the growth of the sport, (there are now 150 individuals connected locally), the broad appeal of pickleball (local players range in age from age 8 to 80) and the health benefits.
Local pickleball enthusiasts point out that communities like Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, and Delano already have several dedicated pickleball courts. They requested a capital commitment from the city, consideration that the city convert the tennis courts at Cedar Point Park to pickleball, and that they be involved in planning. In turn, the group offered to help with fundraising.
Councill members indicated the city would consider the request.
