Site work at Lake Waconia Regional Park and Coney Island ended abruptly last month due to an early onset of winter weather. While considerable progress was made this year to develop those parks, both remain closed to winter use until further notice, according to Carver County Parks officials.
That includes the sledding hill at the regional park where Metropolitan Council utility work will continue through the winter months. Remaining work for the phase I of park development, including installation of a Department of Natural Resources public access, will take place in spring 2020 and another round of work is being prioritized for late summer/early fall of 2020.
Meanwhile, out on Coney Island, due to the inability to access the site until safe ice conditions are in place, county staff say they are not comfortable opening the site to winter use at this time.
Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that there are winter opportunities at Baylor and Lake Minnewashta regional parks, and that free access to the parks began Dec. 1. User fees are not required for park access nor for specialty uses, such as dog park, ski trails and boat launch. The Carver County Board of Commissioners made that decision earlier this year to provide greater access to regional public parks.
Winter equipment rental is available at Baylor and Lake Minnewashta parks from Jan. 2, 2020, to the first Sunday in March. Service hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There are also special service days Dec. 26-27, Jan. 2-3, many Fridays in season and Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day.
Special candlelit ski/walk events also are planned at Baylor on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-9 p.m. There will also be dog sled rides at limited capacity.
Visit www.carvercountyparks.com for a full listing of outdoor programs held at various locations within the county. Get out and explore the parks!
