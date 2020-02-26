The 2020 Minnesota Legislature convened Feb. 11, and the city of Waconia has established its priorities for lawmakers to address and issues it will track closely this session.
Focus areas, as highlighted in its 2020 legislative priorities summary, are local control issues, regional governance, water and natural resources, transportation, economic development and taxes.
Locally, the city has requested legislators to avoid state mandates that increase local costs and limit local control.
From a local authority perspective, the city supports legislation that clarifies fee reimbursements owed to townships as part of annexation as more property is annexed and the city grows. Also, removal of an exemption that agricultural societies like the Carver County Fair get from local zoning and building ordinances, which makes it a challenging property owner to have in the community at times, the city notes.
At the regional level, the city is encouraging efforts to make the Metropolitan Council, the Twin Cities regional planning authority, more accountable and more collaborative with city governments. So, the city supports legislation that would involve local elected officials in the nomination process of Met Council members. Also, four-year staggered terms for Met Council members to stabilize potential ideological shifts, provide continuity and promote long-range planning.
Waconia sits along the south shore of one of the largest lakes in the metropolitan area, so from a natural resource perspective the city supports state and local efforts to control aquatic invasive species, strengthen game fish populations and manage cormorant populations that affect the lake and its species.
The city also is encouraging funding for the development of Lake Waconia Regional Park and Coney Island of the West.
The city is charged with ensuring safe, reliable and cost-effective systems to meet the community’s water supply needs. So, from a water perspective the city supports legislation that clarifies local, regional and state water supply roles and streamlines permitting and planning. Also, development strategies to promote water conservation and re-use wastewater.
Regarding transportation, the city supports legislative funding priorities for improvements to Highway 5 and additional lanes and corridors to support planned growth in Carver County. From a transit perspective, the city of Waconia does not support the expansion of the regional transit taxing district to communities that do not receive services directly from regional transit providers.
From an economic development perspective, the city supports legislation that expands the types and scope of development that can be supported by tax increment financing.
Finally, in terms of taxes, the city is looking for provisions to ensure capture of funding from special assessments on tax-forfeited properties. It also supports legislation that grants the extension of the motor vehicle sales tax to all municipal vehicles that are used for general city functions and simplifies the process around the exemption for construction materials.
This year’s legislative session is slated to run through May 18, and city officials say they will track other issues that might require attention as they arise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.