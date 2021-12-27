A community playground project that has roots back to 2017 will get playground equipment next year.
The Waconia City Council at its Dec. 6 meting authorized the order of equipment at a cost of just over $346,000 for what’s called the Inclusive Playground proposed for Waterford Park. The special play system will come from a firm called Flagship Recreation, which designs and builds playground focused on learning-based, nature-based and inclusive play.
The playground for children of all abilities and developmental stages was initiated in 2017 through a $5,000 donation from Quinn Larson and family to kick off fundraising. Since the inception more than $257,000 has been raised through the community toward the project.
The city also has secured a $250,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through the DNR’s outdoor recreation grant program, and has applied for another grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, established in memory of the late actor, paralyzed in an accident, which awards funding on a national and local level to support individuals with disabilities.
Total cost for the playground including equipment, flooring and site work amounts to just over $1.2 million.
In addition to fundraising, grants and possible American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal stimulus funding, the city has earmarked around $343,000 in funds through its capital improvement program and enlisted another $130,000 in developer site work contributions through an agreement with the developer of the new Waterford housing addition adjacent to Waterford Park.
City officials note that equipment costs have escalated since the inception of the project, driven by supply chain issues that have affected most industries. Last Monday’s council approval will secure the equipment from further cost escalation.
The Park and Recreation Board at its Nov. 18 meeting also reviewed and approved some minor equipment layout changes to the original playground plan to make the space near the inclusive system fully American Disability Act (ADA) accessible.
Next steps are work with the supplier to finalize the equipment purchase and to solidify the site plan for park improvements. Coordination of site work bid items will require further council approval.
Construction of Waconia’s Inclusive Playground is expected to begin next year targeting completion by June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, donations continue to be accepted for the Inclusive Playground. For more information go to the city website at waconia.org.
Reitz Lake fishing pier
In another recreational purchase, the city council authorized the acquisition of a fishing pier for Reitz Lake at a price of $79,783.
The fishing pier and access improvement were first proposed on the west shores of Reitz Lake as part of the 2006- 2007 Interlaken Development plan. The economic downturn that followed interrupted original plans; however, the access improvements were reactivated with recent Interlaken additions. A parking lot, trail system, seasonal restroom enclosure and small shelter were completed in 2015, and the proposed fishing pier has held a place in the city’s capital improvement plan since the inception of the Interlaken Development.
The dock equipment purchase agreed to on a 4-1 vote will allow for fishing and kayak access to Reitz Lake. It will also be a floating dock system to accommodate rain fall elevation changes on Reitz Lake.
