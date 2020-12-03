More than 300 more new homes could be built in Waconia in two developments approved Monday, Nov. 16, by the city council.
Following planning commission approval earlier in the month, the council granted preliminary plat approval for Orchard Park, a proposed development on the southwest corner of the city east of Orchard Road and west of the Oakpointe development on what’s known as the Fable/Peitz property; and The Field, a development on the south 70 acres of what is known as the Burandt property along Waconia Parkway South.
Orchard Park is proposed for 119 single family and villa style homes. The Field is proposed for 214 single family lots.
The preliminary plats were approved with several conditions and included a discussion about future road connections. Orchard Park includes a right-of-way corridor for a future connection of County Road 10 around the city. The Field will include connections to the east onto Burandt Boulevard and to the south onto Waconia Parkway South that will involve future traffic controls – possibly a roundabout at the entrance to County Ponds to the south and potentially a traffic light at the intersection with Oak Avenue.
Those developments come on top of several other housing proposals that have been approved or where construction has begun. In one of her final public actions locally, departing City Administrator Susan Arntz shared a development update at a Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon last Thursday. Her last day with the city was Friday before taking on a new role as city administrator in Mankato.
Among the housing developments under construction: Legacy Heights, 24 twin homes being built up from Vista Boulevard in Legacy Village; Woodland Creek, proposed for 78 single family units south of the Sierra development off Highway 284; the Shores of Lake Waconia, 37 villas and 50 single-family homes under construction just of Lake Waconia off County Road 92/Laketown Parkway; and Interlaken 8th Addition, 72 single family units off County Highway 10 in the southeast corner of the city.
Another project in development is a three-story, eight-unit downtown apartment proposed behind Yetzer’s Flooring Store.
While it looks like Waconia is growing fast, Arntz noted that Waconia added about 117 housing units a year from 1990-1999, 147 between 200-2009, slipping to 86 from 2010-2019 following the national housing/financial crisis, and just 34 units so far this year. That number could ramp up considerably though as the latest developments take shape.
Other council business
In other business last Monday, the city council adopted assessments for the 2020 infrastructure project, which is largely complete. The project includes a package of street, sidewalk, drainage and utility improvements generally in the downtown area generally around Maple, Walnut, Cedar, Second and First streets. The cost came it at about $4.3 million, 13 percent below preliminary estimates. The assessed portion over 43 properties amounts to about $673,000. Property owners can pay assessments in their entirety or over 10 years at an interest rate of 1.7 percent.
Council also approved the sale of $5.2 million in general obligation water and sewer revenue bonds to refund bonds that were issued for sewer and water projects issued in 2006 and 2007. Refunding those bonds now at a lower interest rate of less than half a percent will result in a city savings of about $36,000 a year.
The council also granted a conditional use permit to Lola’s Lakehouse for storage of dock sections during the winter months in the parking lot at 318 Lake Street East. Storage generally will occur from Oct. 1-May 31.
