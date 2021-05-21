The city of Waconia has annexed hundreds of acres to its boundaries in recent years, driven largely by property owner requests and development opportunities. The city council authorized another 10 acres for annexation last Monday, May 3.
The latest parcel to be annexed is located in Laketown Township at 9550 Airport Road. The township board authorized the annexation at the request of the property owner at its April 12 meeting. The city council granted the request last week following a brief public hearing.
The site had been guided as commercial property in the city’s comprehensive plan; however, the property includes a considerable amount of wetland and the council approved a change to residential earlier this year. A development proposal is expected to come before the city soon.
In other business, the city council okayed a contract for new city administrator Shane Fineran.
The selection of Fineran was announced two weeks ago from a field of more than 60 candidates.
Terms of the contract include a salary of $136,810, vacation and benefits. Fineran will start with the city June 14.
