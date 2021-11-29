Waconia motorists should have the cleanest vehicles in the land.
The city council recently approved plans for a new car wash at Olive Street and Highway 5 north of Walgreens. It’s the second one authorized here in the past year on top of other car washes in place at filling stations/convenience stores around town. Sota Shine car wash approved earlier is under construction on Marketplace Drive in the growing commercial district on the west side of town.
The latest car wash is called Tidal Wave Auto Spa proposed for the property at 564 Olive Street South. It will be a 3,700 square foot freestanding drive-through car wash with room on the property for 14 stacking spaces and 23 parking spaces.
Discussion at the council meeting focused on traffic access – that will come from Willow Place – and potential impacts to the city water supply. In the building design, the developer has plans for holding tanks and a recycling system to reuse water and limit usage
In other business, the council authorized the sale of $7.2 million in general obligation bonds to finance 2021 infrastructure improvement projects and equipment acquisitions. The 10-year bonds attracted seven bidders and a favorable interest rate of 1.1881 percent from low bidder Baird financial services.
The council also authorized city staff to a apply for a Heritage Grant through state Clean Water Land & Legacy funds to help support a Waconia American Legion effort to restore war memorials at City Square Park. Total grant funding available for fiscal year 2022-2023 is $72,000. Any funds received would be focused first on the World War I memorial.
In other business, the council authorized a street sweeper acquisition lease agreement with supplier MacQueen Equipment through financial institution Bell Bank in conjunction with the city of Norwood Young America. The six-year lease payment arrangement at $40,850 a year enables both communities to use the equipment for street maintenance while avoiding a large purchase investment, according city officials
In visitor presentations, the council heard from Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud about the staffing challenges his department and other county law enforcement agencies are facing in hiring and retaining officers. Many deputies are retiring, others have left for municipal agencies where the pay is higher, while some are exiting the profession entirely. On top of that, there are fewer candidates coming out of cadet programs and even fewer enrolling in law enforcement training, he explained.
The county has made collective bargaining changes to make deputy salaries more competitive, Kamerud said. The county also has developed retention strategies which include improved work-home life balance and professional development opportunities for law enforcement staff. However, with the sheriff’s department down 10-12 employees, Kamerud explained that the department has made changes to staffing and schedules resulting in more shared county and contract resources among communities rather than a designated deputy for each city.
The change, he said, will not affect coverage hours in Waconia’s contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.