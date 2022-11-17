It has been a relatively mild fall, but snowfall is inevitable this time of year and the city of Waconia is reminding residents of its winter maintenance policy for plowing snow.
Public Services staff are trained to provide certain service level maintenance based on various criteria, according to city officials. Levels of service are prioritized on roadway classification and traffic volumes, also proximity to schools, businesses, industry and linking streets.
Sidewalk and trail systems are classified as “day one” and “day two” priority maintenance with an emphasis on removing snow from sidewalks within 24 hours after termination of a winter storm event.
The city has added over 5 miles of streets and 5 miles of trails or sidewalks within the past couple of years related to growth, according to City Administrator Shane Fineran.
Completion time for winter maintenance may vary depending on timing of the snowfall, snow condition, type and volume. Ice, large snow volumes and blowing snow are concerns that could dictate more time for removal and also ensure the safety of Public Services staff.
If you would like more information on winter maintenance service levels, see the winter maintenance policy on the city website at waconia.org.
To assist Public Services staff in providing consistent snow removal service, residents are asked to:
• Make sure your mailbox can withstand the discharge of snow from plows:
• Keep your mailbox accessible for the mail carrier;
• Do not plow or blow snow from your property across or into the street. This is a violation of city code.
Winter parking
City officials also offer a reminder that winter parking regulations are now in effect.
Parking is not allowed on any city street between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Winter parking restrictions apply to all areas of the community except the central business and industrial zoning districts where parking is prohibited from 2-6 a.m.
To arrange for special circumstances (overnight guests, parties, etc.), contact the Carver County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 952-361-1231 along with an email to publicservices@waconia.org to request special consideration. Permission may be granted at the sole discretion of the Sheriff’s Department.
