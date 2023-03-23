Olivia Stapleton was scrolling on TikTok a year and a half ago when she came across a new dating show, “50 Dates 50 States.” The show followed Matt Wurnig, a Montana native and graduate of North Dakota State University, as he traveled across the United States and went on a date with a girl from every state. Stapleton was intrigued by the concept, but had no idea at the time that she would be starring in the third season which will premiere this month.
“I thought the concept was so unique. The more videos I saw, the more I wanted to follow along and see what was happening next and where Matt was traveling to,” said Stapleton. “I was attracted to the combination of traveling and connecting with the others, so when I saw the application to be the show’s new star, I was like, I’m going to give it a shot.”
Wurnig came up with the idea for “50 Dates 50 States” during the COVID-19 pandemic and starred in the first two seasons, but it became clear to him at the end of last year that he needed to freshen it up and change the format to keep his audience engaged. He decided to take on the role of hosting the show and opened up an application process for a girl to star in the show. In total, he received over 1,200 applications.
“I narrowed it down to 11 girls and conducted interviews with each of them,” said Wurnig. “I was looking for girls within a specific age range with content creator experience who would be comfortable being in front of the camera and posting on social media. Olivia stood out to me because her energy was captivating. She was well-spoken, bubbly, confident, and comfortable being herself.”
Stapleton is 23 and the oldest of three siblings. She attended Waconia Nursery School and St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 2017. Stapleton has a degree in communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been working in digital marketing in the automotive industry since she graduated college in December 2021. She’s also passionate about music and art and has started two businesses, a photography business and a sustainable clothing resale business.
“I’m a firm believer in stepping outside of your comfort zone and taking a risk,” said Stapleton. “The basis of ‘50 Dates 50 States’ is to connect and explore and go on the adventure of a lifetime and I’m excited to go meet all these people from all these different states who have different backgrounds.”
Thousands of guys applied to be Stapleton’s date via an application on the “50 Dates 50 States” website. The applicants were asked to describe what kind of unique and entertaining date they would plan and if they had any special talents or skills. As the show’s creator, Wurnig has taken the lead in filtering the applications and narrowing down the pool with input from Stapleton.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” said Stapleton. “I’ve given Matt a lot of information as to what sort of activities I like, things that I’m afraid of, food I haven’t tried, but he’s been responsible for going through the applications. I trust him.”
Stapleton’s first date was in Hawaii on Mar. 15, and she will be going on two to three dates a week for the next several months.
“Before the dates I’ll get to connect with them all, whether that’s on social media or whatever capacity I want, which I like because obviously I’m meeting them for the first time,” Stapleton explained.
The itinerary is still being finalized, but Stapleton will be driving herself around the country and will have a camerawoman along with her as well. The episodes will be uploaded to YouTube a few weeks after each of her dates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. People can also follow along on TikTik @50dates50states.
As far as what is in store for her after the season ends, Stapleton is open to whatever comes her way.
“Matt’s team had asked me what I want to do after this, because the majority of other applicants had said they wanted to use this as a springboard to get their name out there and build their own personal brand, but I told them I want to be the face of women in automotive. My ambitions lie in automotive marketing and returning back to that would be a possibility, but I’m just taking this day by day and who knows what will happen when I’m on the road and what sorts of experiences I’ll encounter that could change my life and plans.”
