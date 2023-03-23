IMG-8171.jpg

Waconia native Olivia Stapleton is featured on the latest season of internet reality show “50 Dates 50 States.” (Submitted photo)

Olivia Stapleton was scrolling on TikTok a year and a half ago when she came across a new dating show, “50 Dates 50 States.” The show followed Matt Wurnig, a Montana native and graduate of North Dakota State University, as he traveled across the United States and went on a date with a girl from every state. Stapleton was intrigued by the concept, but had no idea at the time that she would be starring in the third season which will premiere this month.

“I thought the concept was so unique. The more videos I saw, the more I wanted to follow along and see what was happening next and where Matt was traveling to,” said Stapleton. “I was attracted to the combination of traveling and connecting with the others, so when I saw the application to be the show’s new star, I was like, I’m going to give it a shot.”

