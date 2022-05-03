The Waconia School Board has selected six semi-finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent position vacated by Pat Devine who will retire from his career at District 110 on June 30.
Meanwhile, the Southwest Metro School District announced that Devine has been chosen for a position post-retirement to build up that district’s online school program.
The semi-finalists for the open Waconia spot were selected from a pool of 16 applicants based on criteria established by the board. They are:
Karsten Anderson, superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools in Red Wing, Minn.;
Khuzana DeVaan, principal of Southview Elementary in Waconia;
Lisa Edwards, director of elementary learning for Farmington Area Public Schools in Farmington, Minn.;
Kenneth Gagner, superintendent of area schools in Braham, Minn.;
Brian Gersich, assistant superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District in the Twin Cities south metro area; and
Andrew Vollmuth, principal of Normandale Hills Elementary with Bloomington Public Schools in Bloomington, Minn.
The school board scheduled interviews for the semi-finalists Monday and Tuesday of this week. The board will hold a special meeting May 9 at 4 p.m. to conduct a second round of interviews and select one finalist.
All interviews are being held in the media center of Waconia High School and are open to the public.
The final steps are contract negotiations with finalist followed by a special board meeting May 16 to approve an employment contract. The new superintendent’s first day is July 1.
