Work on Brook Peterson Park restroom renovations, a new park shelter and trail improvements should begin soon and be complete in August.
A contract to carry out that work was approved last Monday, March 2, by the Waconia City Council. A construction contract in the amount of $485,400 was awarded to low bidder Ram General Contracting, Inc. to complete the bulk of the work. In addition, city led improvements were authorized at a value of $100,000.
Total cost for the capital project is estimated at $680,000, including architectural, engineering and project oversight costs. Last fall, the city was awarded a $160,000 Department of Natural Resources grant for the project, so the final cost is expected to be about $520,000.
Construction activity could cause some disruption to park visitors; however, Brook Peterson will be accessible for practices, ballgames and other park activities throughout the project, according to city officials, and temporary restrooms will be available while improvements to the permanent restroom facility are made. The new restroom also will include a storage area for parks and recreation equipment.
In other business, the council approved an annexation agreement for 51 acres of property on County Road 10 East adjacent to the Interlaken development that has been part of Laketown Township. The parcel is owned by the Raymond and Eugenia Schmitt family trust and was petitioned for annexation in association with a contemplated Interlaken 8th Addition residential development by Pulte Homes.
The annexation was the subject of a public hearing Feb. 18 and was finalized last Monday after the developer and Laketown Township reached an agreement on a reimbursement figure to the township for the taxable property being brought into the city.
The city council also adopted a resolution supporting legislation that would authorize cities to collect infrastructure development fees to fund municipal street improvements as a necessary component of growth. While funding sources for larger streets and intersections to support new developments have historically come from infrastructure development fees, in a recent court case involving the city of Woodbury, the Minnesota Supreme Court found that no statutory authority existed for these infrastructure development fees. So, the League of Minnesota Cities and member communities are supporting proposed legislation that would provide the necessary statutory authority for cities to be able to charge developers fees that cover the infrastructure improvements that are needed because of the new residential development. Without legislative action, cities would have to rely on property taxes to pay for development-related infrastructure. The League argues that cities need a clear and lawful path forward to support development while protecting the interests of current taxpayers. Waconia’s resolution of support will be forwarded to local legislators and Gov. Tim Walz.
Among items approved in its consent agenda, the council granted a one-year extension to a variance request by Carver Select, LLC to allow construction of a field house project on a parcel of property near the high school. The field house was first proposed back in March 2018; however, the developer is still working on funding for the project.
The council also approved submitting an application to the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District for pollinator program cost share funds for a possible pollinator-planting project on an open piece of property near Highland Court and the juncture of Engler Boulevard (County Road 10) and Somerwood Drive. The idea behind the program is to convert sod landscape to habitat friendly to pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The pollinator project is being proposed in partnership with the Stonegate Homeowners Association. The cost for site preparation, planting and management is projected to be $5,400-$7,200 over two years. The county program provides up to 75 percent funding.
The council also authorized removal of a house, barn and outbuildings on a city parcel at 10451 West 10th Street in preparation for anticipated Highway 5 frontage road improvements. Cost of removal and material disposal is estimated at $35,000.
