Another 59 acres of property could be annexed into the city of Waconia by late April.
A section of land called the Peitz property, located on the west edge of the city, just south of Highway 5, was the subject of an annexation public hearing at the March 16 city council meeting. The property was submitted for annexation by the property owner in association with a contemplated development.
There are still a few issues with the annexation, city staff noted, including the future alignment of County Highway 10, so council members agreed to extend the hearing and delay any action until their April 20 meeting.
Two neighboring property owners who spoke at the hearing raised concerns about drainage issues related to property. Those issues will get attention during the plan design and platting process if the property is annexed, city staff noted.
In other business last Monday, the council approved plans and authorized advertisement for bids for the city’s proposed 2020 infrastructure project, which includes the reconstruction of roads, sidewalks and trails, sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements in the downtown and other parts of the city. The work is slated to be done from June through November.
The council also authorized a new building permit with conditions for a home under construction on 5th Street East. The building project has been going on for over three years, has exceeded its previous building permit limits, and the unfinished site has been the subject of several complaints from neighboring property owners, city officials noted. Conditions approved by the council in association with the new building permit include a timeline for completing exterior work in 2020 and escrow money for landscaping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.