Two Waconia road-related projects are expected to proceed following recent city council action.
At its meeting Monday, July 19, the council awarded a construction contract for Waconia Parkway South corridor improvements and another for parking lot improvements for East Frontage Road.
The parkway project includes a package of roadway and pedestrian mobility improvements, which are an outcome of a 2019 study that reviewed current and future traffic patterns and development access. One development currently taking shape on the north side of Waconia Parkway South is The Fields, planned for 264 residential parcels.
Improvements are proposed for the parkway from Pond Lane to Highway 5 to handle increased traffic capacity and improve safety. They include roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening, construction of roundabout at Pond Lane, addition of turn lanes at the intersection with Farmline Road, addition of a traffic signal and removal of the north leg at Oak Avenue, plus pedestrian improvements connecting to other regional trial links leading to Waconia middle school, the high school, Brook Peterson Park, ice arena and Safari Island.
The total project cost amounts to just over $3.2 million, which includes roundabout and trail intersection lighting, with a construction contract awarded to GMH Asphalt Corporation.
About $1.2 million of the project will be funded through the Minnesota Department of Transportation local road improvement program. Another $1 million will be funded through municipal state aid. With the developer covering one leg of the roundabout, about $250,000, the city’s share of the project will be about $758,000.
Construction is expected to start yet this summer.
In regard to East Frontage Road, that project is proposed as an urban roadway from Hartmann Drive to Pine Street to allow for travel between existing commercial developments in the area without accessing Highway 5.
A critical factor in making those improvements possible was acquiring the former UFC parcel to create available parking space for the commercial areas of Pine Business Park and the frontage road, according to city staff.
At its last meeting, the council awarded a construction contract with GMH Asphalt Corporation for East Frontage Road parking lot improvements and city supplied lighting. The total cost for that project amounts to about $360,000.
Dock moratorium
The city of Waconia is back where it was a few years ago with docks.
At its meeting Monday, July 19, the city council adopted an ordinance establishing a moratorium on permanent docks and boat lifts.
The ordinance comes in response to a recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that voided an earlier ordinance No. 707 intended to prohibit the erection of permanent docks and lifts.
The moratorium is intended to give the city time to re-evaluate its regulations and conduct a study to determine whether it should regulate or restrict permanent docks, boatlifts, and other related activities within the city in order to protect public health and safety.
The interim ordinance will remain in effect until June 30, 2022 unless rescinded earlier by the city council. During the moratorium, no permanent docks or boatlifts are to be placed or modified on city shoreline or public waters.
