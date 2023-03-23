With 2023 downtown infrastructure plans 95 percent complete, the Waconia City Council at its meeting last Monday, March 6, approved plans and specifications, and authorized going out for bids on the project.
Bids are expected to be received until April 11, and tabulated and reviewed by the city council on Monday, April 17.
As reported earlier, the work proposed for this year encompasses street, sidewalk, utility, and drainage improvements to Main Street from Maple to approximately 100 feet east of Olive Street South, and Olive from Main to First. The work marks a rebuild of some of the oldest remaining infrastructure in the city. Cost of the project is currently estimated at about $4.2 million.
Discussion last Monday focused on changes to a stormwater reuse location from Olive to Vine, which would reduce storm pipe costs and the need for relocating numerous power poles and small utility services to businesses.
The project will involve major construction and disruptions to the downtown area, and city leaders also discussed a few provisions on what to expect when construction begins later this spring.
West First Street will be the detour route off Main Street during the project. Pedestrian walkways will be put in place while streets and sidewalks are torn up and Parking Lot 1 off Vine and West First will be the focus for alternate parking.
As a companion project, the council authorized city staff to initiate a capital project for new downtown holiday streetlighting and decorations. That was a vision of a downtown planning committee a few years ago and would replace some holiday decor that is now approaching 30 years old.
The cost is projected to be about $37,000. The city hopes to secure $15,000 of that money in donations, as well as get decoration design ideas from the business community.
In other action, a proposal to conduct a Public Services facilities needs study at a cost of $20,000 was tabled to enable the full new council to review what had been discussed by the previous city council. The study is intended to develop a long-term plan for the Public Services, water treatment and old public works facilities, and build the plan into the city’s capital improvement program.
Sheriff’s report
Crime rates in Waconia remained nearly the same from February 2022 to 2023, according to the monthly law enforcement report Sgt. Tyler Stahn presented to the city council last Monday. There were 24 crimes in 2022 and 25 in 2023, including a downtown burglary on West First Street.
Overall calls for service were up 20 percent, including an uptick in mental health calls (15) and an increase in traffic incidents. Those included weather related calls (19 more crashes when compared to last February) and traffic stops. One crash on Feb. 18 at Highway 284 near Sierra Parkway involved drivers that both were impaired, testing over twice the legal limit.
Meanwhile, local law enforcement continues its community outreach programs with the schools and senior living communities.
At the school level, officers are having lunch with students and participating in lockdown drills. For senior citizens, outreach includes senior scams presentations and a “coffee with a cop” program.
This month local law enforcement is working with the school district to get first responders introduced to and familiar with special needs students. The Sheriff’s Office also has created decals to signal if someone in a home is affected by autism, brain trauma, deafness/hearing loss, or some other condition. Decals are at the front desk at city hall and are free to anyone who would like one.
Next month, on April 18, 9 a.m. at Waconia City Hall, the Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Chamber of Commerce on a presentation geared for local businesses to discuss ways to help prevent burglaries and thefts.
