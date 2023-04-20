Waconia City Council members addressed two local control issues at their April 3 meeting as the Minnesota Legislature continues to debate legislation that could affect municipalities in the state.
One is housing, the second is legalization of marijuana.
In recent and current legislative sessions, housing bills have been introduced which would preempt city zoning authority by limiting planned unit development (PUD) and prohibiting zoning regulations relating to area, square footage, and material standards.
Bills legalizing the adult use of cannabis products also are moving through the legislative process that would place significant limits on local control.
The council had earlier heard about the issues during a legislative update with Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) and from the League of Minnesota Cities.
From a housing perspective, Waconia leaders said Monday that the city supports development at all levels of the housing continuum, but that limitations on the use of PUDs may work counter to affordability by limiting flexibility for housing variation.
In terms of cannabis legislation, council members indicated if the Legislature is going to pass a bill legalizing cannabis, it should allow cities the ability to opt-out from authorizing the retail sale of these products, along with granting authority for local licensing, compliance with land use ordinances, and taxing authority.
In each case, city leaders argue that mandating broad policies on all Minnesota cities removes the ability for communities like Waconia to respond to locally identified priorities, and that individual communities are in the best position to address local needs. The council on Monday passed two resolutions to that effect which the city will share with local legislators and the League of Minnesota Cities as legislative debates proceed.
The Waconia Fire Department also took center stage at the latest meeting, with the council recognizing the retirement of firefighter Adam Weiland after 31 years, and the promotion of Devin Noeldner to assistant chief-training. Fire Chief Justin Sorensen also presented the department’s 2022 annual report at the meeting (see accompanying highlights from that report).
The council also heard from organizers of Lola’s Lakehouse annual running event with a request for a special permit for this year’s race slated for June 3 in a 10-mile and 5K format. With portions of Main Street expected to be torn up for roadway and utility reconstruction, race organizers and city staff have been debating alternate routes for the 2023 race that most closely mirror previous years events with a common start and end location at City Square Park. Most outdoor events within the city of Waconia now require permits or approvals.
Sheriff’s report
Local law enforcement experienced about a 9.4 percent increase in non-criminal calls last month compared to March 2022 while actual crimes remained largely the same (35 incidents), according to the monthly report Sgt. Tyler Stahn presented to the city council last Monday.
The increase in calls was primarily related to alarms, animal calls, minor medical and traffic stops.
Sgt. Stahn also pointed to two mental health call incidents. One in early March involved a report from an apartment complex about a person who had been shot in the leg. Several officers responded, but no victim was found. Deputies were able to establish the person who called was experiencing a mental health crisis and had hallucinated the entire incident.
Another incident later in the month involved a vandalized squad car. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, who had vandalized numerous other businesses and properties within the area. The male suspect was under the influence and had other known mental health concerns.
Across the county, Stahn reported the sheriff’s department ramped up compliance checks at stores with tobacco licenses in March to ensure their employees are not selling to anyone who is underage. There were three business violations within the city.
Coming up in April, the Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide distracted driving law enforcement campaign.
On the heels of the latest school shooting in Tennessee, this month local law enforcement also will be working with the Waconia School District to ensure that deputies are able to gain access to the schools to address whatever threat is taking place inside. The Sheriff’s Office also will be partnering with other emergency responders on tactical response training ensure a coordinated response to a real-world critical event such as a school shooting, and ensure that victims are able to be removed from the scene and receive medical care.
