The drinking water risks facing cities with lead service lines have come into focus in recent years, most notably after the high-profile water crisis in Flint, Mich.
Now, the Biden administration has taken steps aimed at reducing lead in drinking water, announcing plans by the Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter rules to limit exposure to the health hazard and releasing $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal.
Water service lines made out of lead piping were installed well into the 1940s and 1950s before a nationwide ban in 1986. So, Waconia does have some lead lines primarily in the downtown area and is affected by the new federal provisions, according to Craig Eldred, Public Services director.
City leaders and public works staff are expected to address the issue over the next several months – even years – as Waconia and other Minnesota cities get clarity and guidance from state officials on what the new rules mean for them and what funding might be available to replace lead piping.
The White House estimates as many as 10 million homes in the U.S. get water through lead service lines, which connect buildings to the water main and can leach particles of lead into drinking water. Lead is a powerful neurotoxin, health officials say, and can potentially cause severe developmental and neurological issues — especially when consumed by children.
Meanwhile, public health advocates point out that in many cities across the country lead levels in drinking water exceed federal standards, and that it’s important that states use federal dollars to replace pipes equitably.
Eldred stresses that Waconia’s drinking water is safe. City drinking water is regularly monitored and tested to make sure it meets all water quality standards, although residents with lead service lines are encouraged to run their water each morning to flush out lead particles.
Eldred also notes that city has been replacing lead lines as part of downtown infrastructure projects, and more of those are slated in the coming years.
In terms of federal actions, the city’s response is expected to be three-pronged: 1) Conduct an inventory to determine how much lead piping remains in the ground; 2) continued monitoring to meet tighter lead standards; and 3) develop a plan for replacement.
The Biden EPA’s requirements require the replacement of remaining lead drinking water pipes “as quickly as is feasible,” however, that could be as long as 10 years.
Congress approved $15 billion for lead service line replacement in the infrastructure bill — about a third less than what the White House and water experts say it would cost to replace them nationally. In Waconia, replacement could cost upwards of $4 million, according to Eldred.
The state of Minnesota has access to some $200 million it will put toward lead removal statewide in the next five years, but applying for that will likely be a competitive process. So, in the coming months cities like Waconia will need to drink in the new requirements and lay plans for lead water pipe removal.
