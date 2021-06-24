The Minnesota Supreme Court has voided a Waconia city ordinance on docks.
In a ruling filed last Wednesday, June 16, the state court held that ordinance 707 which prohibits the construction of permanent docks on lake/wetland lots within the city is functionally a zoning regulation and that the city failed to comply with procedural requirements outlined in Minnesota statute for amending or adopting a zoning ordinance.
In legal action that dates back over three years, the city had sought a permanent injunction against Waconia residents Jayson and Cristine Dock over construction of a dock on Lake Waconia that the city said violates its ordinance (No. 707) and asked for judgment ordering removal of what has been constructed.
The ordinance was adopted in October 2017. The dock in question was erected the same year.
In legal filings and appeals, the Docks have contested the validity of the ordinance as it relates to Minnesota statutes.
In a May 2019 ruling, the district court ruled in favor of the city, calling the ordinance valid and ordering that the dock be removed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the district court judgment. However, the Minnesota Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter last fall, and in its 32-page ruling last week refuted two city arguments: one, that ordinance 707 is not a zoning regulation and two, even if it were, the city said it was not required to follow procedures because it relied on its authority to regulate docks under another statute which does not require notice and a public hearing.
The high court said the city is required to follow zoning procedures to ensure that a municipality “respects the property rights of individuals when that municipality seeks to restrict the use and development of private property.”
The ruling prompted a closed city council session with legal counsel Monday evening to consider next steps in the lengthy litigation matter, so more to come.
