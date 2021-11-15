Plans for the city of Waconia’s 2022 infrastructure improvement project are in motion.
The city council at its Nov. 1 meeting received an engineer’s feasibility report on the project and called a public hearing for affected residents for Monday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. at Waconia City Hall.
The proposed project involves street, drainage and utility improvements within the following areas: Third Street West, Walnut Street to Olive Street; Maple Street South; Second Street to Fourth Street; and Willow Place from Third Street to the 200 block to the south. Sidewalk improvements also are proposed in these areas.
Additionally, street overlay, trail reconstruction and storm sewer are proposed for Oak Avenue from Highway 5 to the south termination point and Dunsmore Drive, from the north intersection of Woodlawn Circle to the south intersection.
Total cost of the improvements is estimated at just over $5 million with all or a portion of the costs expected to be assessed to abutting property owners. Notice of the upcoming public hearing will be mailed to affected residents.
In other business, the council authorized city staff to obtain pricing for equipment and projects to be built into the city’s capital improvement plan. Among the proposed equipment are a new dump unit, asphalt recycler, loader plow, excessive slope mower and two trailers. Among the anticipated projects are Public Services and garage floor resurfacing, water treatment facility floor resurfacing, Reitz Lake dock improvements, generator lift station, Waterford stormwater reuse system, irrigation system expansion and City Square Park disability improvements. Total cost is projected at about $1.6 million.
The council also authorized a prosecution contract with the Carver County attorney’s office for handling the criminal cases and citations. Ten of the 11 communities in Carver County contract with the office to handle their cases, according to County Attorney Mark Metz.
The county attorney’s office typically handles around 178-183 cases for Waconia in a year, Mertz said. Prosecution contract fees to the city for 2022 are agreed to at $13,205.
The city also swore in its newest firefighter Aaron Sorensen in an oath and badge pining ceremony to start the meeting.
