Waconia American Legion Post 150 will have a new home on Main Street in the 4 Main Building.
With approval from the Post 150 executive board, the Legion building task force announced it has negotiated and signed a letter of intent with landlord Kara Frank of Twin Realty Investment Company for some 3,300 square feet of space in the 4 Main Building at Main and Elm streets.
As reported last fall, the Legion will vacate its current home at 233 South Olive Street to make way for a new 44-unit apartment complex at that site.
The new Legion space includes two suites currently available for rent as well as the space currently occupied by Shop Chicks Boutique, which will be relocating by the end of April. Legion leaders indicate the goal with the move was to remain downtown.
The signed letter of intent outlines an initial lease term of 10 years with options to renew in a period of five years each. Also, a landlord agreement to resurface the parking lot and install safety guard rails within the first 12 months. A lease start date is set at Aug. 1, 2022, and with terms for early occupancy to complete the necessary build-out for the site.
A formal lease agreement will be signed between American Legion Post 150 and Twin Realty Investment Company for the 4 Main Building on the same day that Waconia Investment Properties completes its closing of the purchase agreement for the current Post 150 property. The timeline is currently anticipated to be no later than mid-March.
Once the closure is complete, American Legion Post 150 has arranged to lease back the current facilities from Waconia Investment Properties for a four-month period so that club operations can continue as usual while preparing for the move to the new location.
With the signed letter of intent in hand, the American Legion Post 150 building task force can now proceed to the crucial next steps of the project effort. The task force will work with Kaeding Architecture to finalize a concept design for the new facility – internal space use and exterior facade and signage.
Once alignment on a concept has been achieved, Kaeding Architecture will move forward with drawing up the demolition and construction plans necessary for the task force to pursue and select a bid from an area contractor to build out the new facilities. Site demo and build-out is currently estimated to take about four months.
During this same period, the task force will also be planning the move for Post 150 to limit the amount of time club operations are closed for business.
If all goes as planned, the Legion could be up and running at its new location by late summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.