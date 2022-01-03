The Waconia City Council on Dec. 20 approved plans that will result in the demolition of the American Legion building at 233 South Olive Street and construction of a four-story, 44-unit apartment building in its place.
The proposal stems from Legion Post 150 plans with a builder/developer to either renovate the space or find a new Legion home. A building renovation was determined not to be feasible and the builder, Waconia Investment Partnership, LLC approached the city with a proposal to demolish the existing building and construct a new apartment building instead.
The developer called it a desirable location in terms of access to the downtown and the proposed apartment building will include one- and two-bedroom market rate units.
The location borders the downtown business district and residential district, and was the topic of extensive discussion with the planning commission at a public hearing Dec. 16 and the city council at a meeting last Monday, Dec. 20.
Concerns related to height and visual impacts of proposed new building; the historic nature of the existing bar and club room facility built in 1926; parking and traffic concerns, including congestion and access in an alley adjacent to the property; and pedestrian safety along sidewalks in the area.
The site plan calls for the development of 78 parking stalls, 42 underground and 36 surface parking stalls. That’s fewer than city code, which would have required 99 parking stalls per a 2.25 spaces per unit requirement. However, the council granted a variance from the off-street parking requirements, with an assurance from the developer that the proposed arrangement of 1.8 parking spaces per unit will be more than adequate for residents and guests.
Conditions include landscaping and screening requirements, and grading conditions to resolve stormwater runoff issues. The developer also is expected to work with the utility provider to relocate a power pole that interferes with traffic flow in the alley.
Construction of the new building is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 with occupancy in spring 2023.
In its consent agenda, the council approved a rezoning reclassification for the United Farmers Cooperative property at 801 Highway 284, just south of Highway 5, at the request of Ridgeview Medical Center. Ridgeview has plans to purchase the long-vacated property and requested the rezoning from general industrial to highway business district to enable the transaction.
According to its rezoning application, Ridgeview will use the nearly 400,000 square foot building to expand its home medical equipment business. Also to move some office staff there and utilize other space as storage to free up space at the hospital.
In other business, the council certified the city’s 2022 budget and tax levy. Approval follows an extensive budgeting process. A public information was held Dec. 6 and budget details were reported earlier.
The budget resolution passed last Monday was for a total tax levy collectable in 2022 of $9,025,258, about $6 million for the general operating fund and $3 million for the city’s special debt levies. The overall levy increased 4.54 percent while the city’s tax rate was reduced by a fraction largely as result of increases in property market values in the city.
The entire 2022 budget with all line-item details is available on the city’s website www.waconia.org and is displayed in the front lobby of Waconia City Hall.
The council also approved change orders and redefined contract expenditure numbers for construction of a new shed and façade improvement for Everson’s Hardware. The improvements were agreed to in exchange for rights of way and easement to construct the East Frontage Road project. The additional costs relate primarily to changes in wall height for the storage shed and winter conditions work. The change orders amount to around $28,000, or a 7 percent increase to the original contract with Ebert Construction.
In visitor presentations, the council met new Safari Island general manager Dan Montague, who started earlier this fall. The council also accepted a donation of more than $10,000 for the Inclusive Playground from Gary and Allyson Dressel in memory of their daughter Faith who died Nov. 30.
