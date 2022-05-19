The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s and started its poppy program in 1924. Today, Legion and Auxiliary members distribute millions of poppies annually across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in communities across the nation.
In advance of Memorial Day, local Auxiliary members will be out in the local communities this Friday, May 20, requesting donations for the poppy fundraiser. Look for them at grocery stores, banks and other locations around town.
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines during World War I.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of Legion and Auxiliary. Each year, the last Friday of the month – this year, May 27, is National Poppy Day when everyone is encouraged to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform.
For a century the American Legion Auxiliary poppy has been pinned on jacket lapels, hats, and other clothing items to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who served and died defending our freedom. The red crepe paper poppy has become synonymous with the American Legion Auxiliary brand. Although the poppy is traditionally distributed and worn around Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Auxiliary members say there are many ways to wear the poppy year-round and distribute other poppy items to raise funds for the poppy program.
Poppy donations raise more than $6 million annually to provide support for veterans. The Auxiliary’s more than 8,000 units distribute poppies throughout the year, especially on veteran-related holidays.
Poppies are never sold, members explain – they are offered to everyone whether they give a donation or not. If they were to “sell” poppies in Minnesota proceeds would be subject to tax. Instead, poppies are offered for a donation.
All the poppies used in Minnesota are handmade by veterans. Several veterans at the Hastings and Minneapolis veterans’ homes make poppies on a regular basis. The Legion also has members who make poppies out of their own homes.
Making poppies is great therapy for our veterans, according to poppy program organizers. All these veterans are paid by the state American Legion Auxiliary department – 10 cents for each small poppy and 25 cents for each large poppy.
The oldest poppy maker is 94 years young and is the only person that makes the large poppies. Overall, poppy makers will assemble more than 150 kits or nearly 150,000 poppies. The local chapter hopes to distribute 1,800 poppies this year, according to Stephanie Hodge.
Auxiliary members remind that when you are offered a poppy, remember your donations are what make a difference in the lives of our veterans – both those who make that poppy and those who benefit from the proceeds.
