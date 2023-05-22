City projects in downtown Waconia have begun, and will proceed through the summer on Main Street from Maple to Olive streets, and will also include a block of Olive to First Street. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
A project nearly two years in the making officially last week.
Construction crews last week started removing asphalt on downtown Main Street and other initial work to begin the 2023 Waconia infrastructure project. The work will proceed through the summer on Main from Maple to Olive streets, and also include a block of Olive to First Street. That stage of construction is expected to start in late June.
The overall project includes street, sidewalk, utility and streetlighting improvements to some of the oldest remaining infrastructure in town.
Detour routes have been established, and other work slated for this week includes traffic control setup, erosion control, light pole removals and temporary water system setup.
The initial portion of work is expected to take 1-2 weeks, according to a schedule shared at recent downtown business owner informational meetings. Street excavation and sidewalk removal is expected to take 1-2 weeks, utility installations are projected at 7-9 weeks, concrete placement and street paving at 3-4 weeks, and restoration work 2-3 weeks. Some of the work will overlap and all is weather dependent, project managers emphasized.
Throughout the planning stages, city leaders and city engineer Bolton & Menk have advised downtown business owners to expect some disruptions during the project and that access to front building entrances will be limited during specific construction activities. Sidewalks will be left to the extent possible during early construction and then temporary walkways will be placed to provide as much access as possible.
Project leaders hosted two more informational meetings for business owners last Tuesday, May 9, and have situated a job trailer west of Vine Street that will be headquarters for construction. Office hours will be 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 18 for business owners to get updates on the project or discuss concerns with construction project staff.
Johnson and Public Services Director Craig Eldred indicated that special informational flyers and notification will be provided door to door for any special construction related activities such as watermain shutdowns. That’s the reason for temporary water hook-ups.
Updates also will be posted to a special project website linked to the city website waconia.org. The website also contains a sign-up to receive email and text message updates.
Other discussion at informational meetings included alternate parking locations, signage, and a provision for vibration monitoring during construction to avoid damage to older downtown structures.
The intent is to complete the project in a neat and timely manner with minimal inconvenience to business owners and patrons, Johnson said.
City leaders pointed out there are financial incentives – as much as $40,000 – for contractor GMH Asphalt to complete the work ahead of schedule. The official completion date in the contract is Sept. 30. The incentive will be appropriated based on how many days ahead of schedule the contractor completes the 2023 project.
Construction crews will do it all again next year on the section of Main Street and side streets from Olive to Spruce. Planning for the 2024 project has already begun.
