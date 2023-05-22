Downtown project 2.jpg

City projects in downtown Waconia have begun, and will proceed through the summer on Main Street from Maple to Olive streets, and will also include a block of Olive to First Street. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

A project nearly two years in the making officially last week.

Construction crews last week started removing asphalt on downtown Main Street and other initial work to begin the 2023 Waconia infrastructure project. The work will proceed through the summer on Main from Maple to Olive streets, and also include a block of Olive to First Street. That stage of construction is expected to start in late June.

Load comments