The city of Waconia is not slowing down during the lazy summer months - in fact, they are moving full speed ahead on a flurry of projects that have the potential of changing the look of the city for years to come.
New fire station
Step by step, plans for a new Waconia fire station are moving forward.
Last Monday, July 18, the city council authorized going out for bids for construction of the proposed 29,000 square foot station to be located at a site on West 10th Street. That marks the latest step in a year-long process to replace the city’s decades-old current fire station with updated fire protection facilities. Cost of the new building is estimated at around $13.5 million.
The cost and design haven’t changed much since the site plan and design review the council approved back in May, according to representatives from BKV Group and Kraus-Anderson. Those two firms were selected earlier by the council to work with fire department leadership and city staff to help design and manage the project.
In terms of design, inside the building includes a mezzanine, training tower, bunk rooms, office and administrative space, community room space, and most importantly, building designers say, segmented drive through apparatus bays and decontamination facilities to protect firefighter health and safety. Outside, the building will be constructed with pre-cast concrete and metal panels. The site also will include parking for firefighters and the public, and space for future expansion as needed.
The one design change is to include about $50,000 in energy efficiency provisions, which will yield about $12,000 in rebates and save the city abut $10,000 annually in utility costs, according to a Kraus-Anderson representative.
Bids were expected go out this week and a bid award made in late August. Material procurement would start soon after with construction anticipated to begin June/July of 2023.
In related financial business, the council adopted resolutions related to the sale of general obligation bonds to fund fire station construction and 2022 infrastructure improvement projects. Total bond sales are expected to amount to about $18 million.
Finance director Nicole Meyer noted that other debt levies will be paid off soon which will open up additional debt capacity for the city.
Inclusive Playground
Before summer wanes, kids of all abilities in the community should have a new playground to play on at Waterford Park. Equipment for the Inclusive Playground started going in recently and installation will continue through this week.
Optimistically the playground could be ready for use around mid-August.
There’s still a lot of work to do, city officials point out, such as landscaping, trail/sidewalk work and parking improvements. And the park will be completely off limits and monitored for a 72-hour window as a special playground surface is poured and cures before activity is allowed. For safety reasons, the play area will be fenced off to restrict access until all site work is completed.
Watch for signs, the city website, Facebook and these pages about a park opening.
Downtown corridor design
Four streetscape options related major downtown infrastructure projects planned for 2023 and 2024 have been out for review among business owners and the general public for several weeks now. Last Monday, the council approved a hybrid version of a couple of those options to proceed with as improvements begin next year.
As reported during the design and review process, the improvements include five blocks of Main Street between Maple and Spruce and portions of side streets.
The process to gain input and comment, involved a survey, a series of open house events and opportunities for input on a project web page on the city’s website.
With all feedback in hand, the council last Monday approved a hybrid downtown Main Street streetscape option that includes slightly wider sidewalks than are in place now, slightly narrower driving lanes, diagonal parking on one side and parallel parking on the other.
Focus of reviews have been downtown branding, curbside appeal and pedestrian use, and considerable discussion about parking
The option approved by the council sacrifices some parking, about 19 stalls in all, but preserves more than other options that called for even wider sidewalks, also bike lanes.
At lthe July 18 meeting and earlier forums, discussions centered on whether downtown parking supply is adequate. Plan designers and engineers who have assessed the situation say it is with rare exceptions.
The council agreed to the plan on a 4-1 vote, with council member Randy Sorensen voting no indicating the city should preserve as much parking as possible.
Dock ordinance
The Waconia City Council approved an ordinance amendment last Monday regulating docks on public waters in the city. Specifically, it would prohibit permanent docks and require removal of seasonal docks for at least 90 days between Nov. 1 and April 1 each year.
Sound familiar?
It’s an ordinance amendment similar to one passed by an earlier council in 2017. That ordinance was contested by an affected lakeshore property owner and led to lengthy court battle which ended up in the ordinance being overturned by the state supreme court last June 2021.
The point of that ruling was that the ordinance is functionally a zoning regulation and that the city failed to comply with procedural requirements outlined in Minnesota statute for amending or adopting a zoning ordinance.
The city has now, officials say, and publication of the ordinance will occur soon. The planning commission held a public hearing and approved the ordinance at its July 7 meeting and the city council adopted the ordinance amendment at its meeting July 18.
The intent of the ordinance is to ensure the health and safety of the public and lakeshore property, according to city officials. The ordinance does not regulate commercial docks, marinas, or public docks.
“The adopted ordinance only pertains to new installations. Any existing dock structure that is in conflict with the zoning ordinance is considered a legal non-conforming structure which limits the ability to expand or repair the structure,” city administrator Shane FIneran said. “No enforcement happens on legal non-conforming status structures or properties.”
Other news
In other business, the council approved an agreement with the builder and developer of the new Waterford addition and the Waterford homeowners’ association that would enable development of a stormwater reuse system to irrigate properties in the development.
The city of Waconia has several other systems and agreements in place across the community to reuse stormwater for irrigation and preserve potable/drinking water.
The Waterford agreement is expected to offset more than 10 million gallons of water a year.
In other development news, the council approved a preliminary plat and planned unit development request for Woodland Creek 5th Addition, the rapidly growing development south of Sierra and east of Highway 284. The latest addition will include 30 single-family lots, about 55 feet by 135 feet, with villa-style homes similar to Woodland Creek 3rd Addition.
The main access will be off Hwy 284 with neighborhood extensions off Campfire Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.