Waconia High School juniors Amelia Herold and Carben Dock have been named the school’s 2023 recipients of the ExCEL Award. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for high school juniors. Students who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens are eligible for the award.

Amelia Herold, daughter of Carli and Matt Herold has been active in Cross Country, Track & Field and as a Unified Partner in Special Olympics Basketball and Track & Field. As a three-year participant in Cross Country she has received three Varsity letters, three All Conference Honors and qualified for the State Championships as part of the Section 2AA Championship Team her freshman year. Amelia has also earned two Varsity letters in Track & Field and has been a Spotlight on Scholarship award winner for the past three years in each sport she has been a participant.

