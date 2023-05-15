Waconia High School juniors Amelia Herold and Carben Dock have been named the school’s 2023 recipients of the ExCEL Award. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for high school juniors. Students who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens are eligible for the award.
Amelia Herold, daughter of Carli and Matt Herold has been active in Cross Country, Track & Field and as a Unified Partner in Special Olympics Basketball and Track & Field. As a three-year participant in Cross Country she has received three Varsity letters, three All Conference Honors and qualified for the State Championships as part of the Section 2AA Championship Team her freshman year. Amelia has also earned two Varsity letters in Track & Field and has been a Spotlight on Scholarship award winner for the past three years in each sport she has been a participant.
In addition, Amelia has earned numerous honors as part of several WHS fine arts programs. She is a two time letter winner in Marching Band along with being named Co-Section Leader and the Wind Captain. Amelia shines in Concert Band, Pep Band and as First Chair Saxophone in Jazz Band. Just this winter, Amelia was also named Wind Captain in Show Choir Band. WHS Band Director, Nick Hansberry shared, “Through her servant leadership approach, dedication to the highest quality product, and the ability to relate to others, she has elevated each of these ensembles to a higher level of achievement.”
Throughout Amelia’s high school career she has maintained an impressive GPA and is in the top 25 students in her class, all while participating in a variety of school activities. Those activities include: National Honor Society, Conservation Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she is a Leadership Team Member. Amelia is a “Shining Star” when it comes to building community through volunteerism and community service, logging more than 225 volunteer hours over the last three years. The volunteer activities she has been involved with include: Adopt a Highway, local clean-ups at Lake Waconia, Coney Island, the Carver County Fair and Nickle Dickle Days. Amelia also assists in the week long camp for middle school students interested in marching band, teaching music and marching technique. Volunteering at the local pet store, the More than Pink 5k Event and the Ridgeview Hospital golfing event keeps Amelia constantly “on the move”! Amelia has shared this about the time she has spent cleaning up Lake Waconia Coney Island: “…we do our best to leave the island better than we found it… Our community takes pride in preserving as much of our history as possible, and by helping maintain the island (which is now accessible to anyone), I …am benefitting my town and community by helping preserve and upraise our history.”
Carben Dock, son of Jayson and Cristine, has represented our school and community well by his participation in Wildcat athletics, fine arts and his commitment to volunteering with a variety of local organizations. Carben’s favorite leadership quote, shared by former President John Quincy Adams, is one he really takes to heart: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, become more, you are a leader.”
Carben’s volunteerism directly reflects his “lead by example” style. Carben has spent countless hours serving others at Feed My Starving Children, the Minneapolis Women’s Homeless Shelter, several retirement home and assisted living facilities and as a summer school volunteer. In addition, Carben volunteers to help with yard maintenance, cleaning up the fairgrounds and fundraising for organizations such as the Special Olympics and the Waconia Hockey Association. Carben reflected about his time volunteering stating that, “My time at the homeless shelter made it evident to me how much “small” things, like one meal, can greatly impact people’s lives. This is something that I had taken for granted. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help others, and continue to make this a priority in my life.”
Carben also leads by example as part of a variety of school activities, taking part in Cross Country running where he earned a Varsity letter as a freshman and also in Tennis where his team voted him, “Best Teammate”. Carben participates in band, pep band, the Newspaper Club, the Simpson House Club, was a Junior Homecoming Representative and has been a 3 time varsity academic letter winner while being named to the “A” Honor Roll in each of his high school years while maintaining an impressive 3.98 GPA.
