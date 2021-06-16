Although it is shaping up as a dry year, the city of Waconia has no concerns yet regarding water supply.
City officials point out that its extensive stormwater reuse program helps take some of the pressure off of the treated water system. That said, the city does have the following ongoing water conservation measures in place:
• Odd-Even Watering Day Restrictions: under the odd-even system, residents and businesses with addresses ending in an odd number may water on odd numbered calendar days. Those with even-numbered addresses may water on even numbered calendar days. Odd-even watering will assist in maintaining appropriate water reserve levels and puts less “peak” demand on the water supply system.
• Time of Day Restrictions: watering is not permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. This method limits water usage during dry periods and assists in maintaining appropriate water supply levels.
• Summer Maximum Outdoor Usage: the City of Waconia allows the maximum outdoor usage of 30,000 gallons/month during the summer months. Usage outside of this restriction will be charged a higher 4th tier rate.
• New Sod: A temporary permit can be requested for the purpose of irrigating new sod areas only. The permit allows irrigation to take place outside of the complying days. Irrigation is still not allowed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. as specified in the Water Conservation Ordinance. 4th tier charges will apply if over 30,000 gallons of water is used. The duration of the permit is for 14 days. Permits can be requested from Public Services at 952-442-2615
