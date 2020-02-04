A new home on Old Beach Lane under construction since last fall was approved for an “after-the-fact” variance from the Waconia City Council last Tuesday, Jan, 21.
The home being built is located on a sloped bluff property on the south shore of Lake Waconia, and the homeowners’ builder secured a “steep slope” permit and building permit to begin work in October.
However, as excavation proceeded on the vacant lot, a neighboring homeowner became alarmed at the work being done on the property, including loss of vegetation, the extent of earth removal, and the size and integrity of a retaining wall being constructed next door.
The city was contacted and the complaint led to two stop-work orders and extensive discussions with city staff, an independent engineer, the Department of Natural Resources, the Carver County Water Management Organization and the affected property owners.
The outcome was a mitigation plan, which Community Development Director Lane Braaten outlined at the council meeting. The plan includes some revisions to a 12-foot-high retaining wall being built on the property, erosion controls and a landscape plan with restorative plantings and a fence along the shared property line between the new home and the neighbor’s existing home.
Those steps led to consideration of an after-the-fact variance that would allow the proposed improvements within the bluff impact zone with conditions. Among them, a letter of credit or escrow funds from the applicant and inspections to verify that all work is done in compliance with the variance.
The variance request went in front of the planning commission on Jan. 9. Concerns expressed at a public hearing centered on setting precedent for other property owners or a developer to proceed with work and come back for an after the fact variance. Also, frustration in allowing the work to get as far as it did before the bluff excavation concerns were addressed.
Following an extensive discussion, the variance was approved by the planning commission on a 3-1 vote.
The variance received about an hour-long review last Monday before the city council before being approved on a 5-0 vote.
Several council members expressed concern about the situation, with Marc Carrier saying he felt the city was being backed into a corner and in a position where a party was asking “for forgiveness rather than permission.”
“My concern now is trying to create the best situation from what is really not a good situation at all,” he said.
“I don’t like how we got here, but we’re here,” added Mayor Kent Bloudek, who recommended that everybody work together to get through the process and resolve the issue to the parties’ satisfaction.
