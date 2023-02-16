Waconia graduate Maggie Mernik’s book, “Lactose-Free Leo,” is available for students in the media centers of all three of Waconia’s elementary schools. Pictured is Mernik with the book. (Submitted photo)
Students in Waconia’s three elementary schools have a new book available to them in their respective media centers and the author and illustrator is 2019 Waconia graduate Maggie Mernik.
Mernik is a senior at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul who expects to graduate this spring with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Nutrition. About two years ago she had a dream about a children’s book series that was dedicated to helping children learn about health-related differences regarding nutrition and overall health and wellness. That dream and Mernik’s own personal experiences with food sensitivity and intolerance led to her publishing the book “Lactose-Free Leo.”
When Waconia Public Schools Director of Nutritional Services Barb Schank caught wind of the new book, she purchased several copies to be placed in the district’s elementary schools. and the early childhood center library.
“I think the main thing that I’m hoping students who read the book will learn is that sometimes differences can be small or large and sometimes you can’t see them but that doesn’t mean they aren’t affecting someone,” Mernik said.
After graduating from St. Thomas, Mernik is hoping to attend graduate school to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. She also plans to continue writing and illustrating children’s books and is already working on a second book in the series.
