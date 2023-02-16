MaggieMernikAuthor.png

Waconia graduate Maggie Mernik’s book, “Lactose-Free Leo,” is available for students in the media centers of all three of Waconia’s elementary schools. Pictured is Mernik with the book. (Submitted photo)

Students in Waconia’s three elementary schools have a new book available to them in their respective media centers and the author and illustrator is 2019 Waconia graduate Maggie Mernik.

Mernik is a senior at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul who expects to graduate this spring with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Nutrition. About two years ago she had a dream about a children’s book series that was dedicated to helping children learn about health-related differences regarding nutrition and overall health and wellness. That dream and Mernik’s own personal experiences with food sensitivity and intolerance led to her publishing the book “Lactose-Free Leo.”

Load comments