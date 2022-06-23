New lockers have been installed in the girls’ high school locker room at the ice arena. Some 50 girls ranging from 2nd to 7th grade that attended a new week-long hockey camp last week hosted by coach Leah Janssen and the Waconia Girls Blue Line Club. (Submitted photos)
The Waconia girls’ hockey program just hosted its first ever youth camp with brand- new dedicated lockers.
Only in its fourth season at the varsity level, the girls’ hockey program is growing rapidly, notes coach Leah Janssen, and several organizations recently came together to accommodate players with custom lockers.
When the team was brand new, it had a limited budget and purchased “assemble yourself” style lockers which were already beginning to break down after only four seasons, according to hockey program boosters. The bigger issue was in the 2021-2022 season there were enough girls registered to have a junior varsity team, so the Girls Blue Line Club had to make a decision whether to purchase more lockers that were already not wearing well or try to raise enough money to have custom lockers made for the entire locker room that would last through many years of wear and tear.
Thanks to Blue Line Club contributions and fundraisers, generous matching donations from the Waconia Lions and the Waconia Fire Department, as well as contributions from the New Germany and Cologne fire departments, the lockers came together in time for summer youth camps and the start of the 2022-2023 season.
“When I came in as head coach for our inaugural season back in 2018, we only had enough girls to roster a single team,” Janssen said. “In the 2021-2022 season we had enough girls to fill both varsity and junior varsity teams.”
Numbers in the girls’ youth program are growing as well, she adds. Last season was the first time Waconia had two teams at both the U10 and U12 competitive levels.
“This is very exciting for our hockey community,” Janssen said, “and I am so grateful for our Girls Blue Line Club and other supporters to be able to keep up with our expanding program.”
