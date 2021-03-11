March is Minnesota FoodShare month.
It’s the largest annual grassroots food and fund drive in the state. The campaign brings together community organizations, businesses and individuals to fill food shelves statewide. Locally, that includes Waconia United Food Shelf.
Minnesota FoodShare began its work in 1982 with a campaign advanced by congregations to restock food shelves in the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area. The effort was so successful and the need so evident, the March campaign became a statewide program just one year later.
To date, nearly 300 million combined dollars and pounds of items have been donated to food shelves as part of the March campaign, translating to more than one billion meals.
Minnesota FoodShare leaders envision a future where all Minnesotans have access to healthy food and no one struggles with food insecurity.
That’s not the case now, food shelf directors point out.
After years of steadily declining rates, it’s projected that food insecurity, pushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, could rise to 13 percent. Nine percent of Minnesotans had incomes below the poverty line ($25,926 for a family of four) in 2020, which includes 11 percent of Minnesota’s children.
A record 3.75 million food shelf visits occurred in 2020, according to estimates, and Minnesota’s charitable food system (food shelves and food banks, meal programs, etc.) continues to run at capacity.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, Waconia United Food Shelf is able to serve more individuals and families in need, according to Director Angie Cruzen. And there should be no shame or stigma in visiting a food shelf, she says. Anyone can be just the loss of a job, a medical condition, or some other situation away from needing help.
“We are committed to serving our families in a pleasant, dignified environment,” Cruzen said. “We make an effort to provide a variety of foods from which our families can choose, to promote healthy eating.”
All that’s needed to visit the food shelf is proof of residence in the service area, which includes School District 110, Victoria, New Germany, St. Bonifacius and Cologne. The food shelf also has information on a variety of other resources available at the state and county level.
Individuals, organizations and businesses can address food insecurity and participate in this year’s FoodShare campaign by filling a shopping bag for the local food shelf. Here’s a suggested shopping list:
• Proteins – Peanut butter, canned meat (tuna, chicken)
• Spices- Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder
• Canned goods – Chili and Ro-tel, hearty soups, pasta and sauce, enchilada sauce
• Personal care items – Body wash, deodorant, hand soap, feminine hygiene, baby wipes, toilet paper
• Household cleaning supplies – Dish/laundry soap, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, paper towels
Waconia United Food Shelf also takes monetary donations and always can use volunteers. See the food shelf website: waconiafoodshelf.org for a regularly updated list of needs and hours.
And go to mnfoodshare.org to register as a March campaign supporter, which ensures you receive up-to-date campaign information and materials, and are connected with your local food shelf.
