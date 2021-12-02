The Waconia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday, Nov. 18, at the local food shelf’s newly remodeled space on Elm Street.

Waconia United Food Shelf re-opened its doors to clients early this month with a fresh shopping look and a new name and branding – Gather and Grow.

Clients have spoken favorably of the new look and feel to the store, said Angie Cruzen, executive director. And next month they will be introduced to a new program. It’s called the Prosper Program, which will provide life skills classes and mental health support service options for food shelf shoppers

Meanwhile, with Thanksgiving approaching, the food shelf received 13,000 pounds of food in the recent Bag Hunger campaign sponsored by Mackenthun’s Fine Foods and supported by local schools and organizations. That figure is believed to be a record, while dollar donations had yet to be fully tallied as of last week.

