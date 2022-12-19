McNultys with Kirstie Alley.jpg

Jim and Janice McNulty are pictured with actress Kirstie Alley. This photo with a short account of “Drop Dead Gorgeous” filming is in the history book “Waconia: Paradise of the Northwest – Vol. II.”

The Dec. 5 death of actress Kirstie Alley brought back memories of her brief time in Waconia.

The two-time Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the sitcom “Cheers,” also had a lead role in the 1999 movie “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” Many scenes from that dark comedy about a small-town beauty pageant that turns deadly were shot in Waconia.

