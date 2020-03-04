The city of Waconia annexed almost 400 acres of land last year spurred by development requests and regional park improvements. Another 51 acres were up for consideration at an annexation public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before the city council.
The property, located on east County Road 10 next to the Interlaken development, is owned by the Raymond and Eugenia Schmitt family trust. The parcel is currently located in Laketown Township, and the annexation has been submitted in association with a contemplated Interlaken 8th Addition residential development by Pulte Homes.
The property meets requirements of the city’s comprehensive plan in that it is located adjacent to existing city boundaries, according to Community Development Director Lane Braaten. The land has been considered for a townhome development once before. The latest proposal is expected to be single family housing.
The property proposed for annexation surrounds land held by Willow Winds Gardens; however, that parcel is not under consideration for annexation at this time, Braaten said.
The Laketown Township Board of Directors approved an annexation joint resolution at their Jan. 27 meeting; however, the Waconia City Council tabled the resolution last Tuesday until the township and developer reach an agreement on a reimbursement figure to the township for the taxable property being annexed into the city.
That was expected to occur this week and the resolution is scheduled to come up again at the city council’s March 2 meeting.
In other business, the council approved a city revolving loan fund request from Chad Bijou, who plans to purchase the commercial building at 524 Elm Street South and renovate the space into a collision and auto body repair center. A site plan for the project was approved by the council at a few weeks ago.
The city established the revolving loan fund to promote economic vitality in the community. The 10-year revolving loan authorized last week amounts to $105,000.
Total project costs for acquisition, renovations and equipment for the auto repair center are projected at just over $2 million, according to city planners. The new business owner is in the process of securing other funding from Minnesota Bank and Trust and the Small Business Administration.
