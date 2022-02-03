The city of Waconia has selected a construction manager to lead the building of a new fire station.
Kraus-Anderson was chosen by a committee of city staff, including the fire chief, city administrator and assistant administrator, from among three interested firms. The city council approved the selection at its Jan. 18 meeting. The construction manager will assist in pre-construction activities that are going on now – site planning, cost estimates and bid packages – and will provide construction supervision assuming the project moves into that phase.
Kraus-Anderson has completed over 35 fire station projects around the state and also engaged with the city on the ice arena and Public Services projects in the past, as well as building projects with the Waconia school district.
The city council also agreed to approve a contract with BKV Group Inc. for architect services. The city had earlier engaged with BKV Group to perform a space, needs, and location study as well as schematic design work related to a new fire station facility.
The city has been considering a new fire station for years to serve the growing community, and has been doing more detailed planning and site selection for the past year. A site off West 10th Street just west of the Highway 284 intersection was selected in 2021.
Now, city staff, Kraus-Anderson, and BKV Group, Inc. will work to further define the project scope and facility. The new fire station is currently proposed at some 28,000 square feet, featuring a 2,300 square foot mezzanine, training tower, six drive through apparatus bays, decontamination facilities, bunk rooms, office and administrative space as well as training/community room space.
Construction cost is currently estimated at $11.6 million dollars. The city intends to issue bonds to finance the project.
The fees proposed for services are $575,000 to BKV for design and the following amounts to Kraus-Anderson: $14,000 for pre-construction services; $462,000 for construction supervision; and $191,400 construction management fee (estimate based on hard construction costs) At this phase of the project the city is only committing to the pre-construction services fees. Once construction documents and work scopes are developed, and the project is bid and accepted by the city, the other fee amounts will be applicable.
Construction management is a method to ensure a quality project delivered within budget in which an experienced construction firm is enlisted to supervise the project, city officials explained at the latest council meeting.
In cooperation with the architect and owner, construction management firm Kraus-Anderson will assist in the design phase by providing estimating services, engineering recommendations, and developing scope of work for bid packages, with a goal of controlling project cost. During construction the firm will be onsite managing all of the day-to-day construction activities and schedules of sub-contractors and acting as an owner agent in mediating and controlling change orders.
