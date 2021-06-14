Waconia certainly has received plenty of attention lately.
Remember just a couple years ago when Waconia was a finalist in Minnesota Monthly’s Best MN Town contest? Well, now the town is getting additional attention.
Fox 9 TV was here last Wednesday, June 2, for the first stop on its Town Ball Tour, and last month Waconia was named to an exclusive list of America’s best small towns, featured in a book titled “Dreamtowns.”
The Fox 9 visit included a day of live television spots from the community leading up to a baseball game at Lions Field that evening featuring the Waconia Lakers against the St. Boni Saints.
The day included an interview with Mayor Kent Bloudek, a visit to local shops, eateries, a winery, a barber, and other live interviews.
Later this summer, Waconia, along with Chaska and Hamburg, is hosting the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Class B and Class C Baseball Tournament. The Fox 9 Town Ball Tour was a prelude to that event and the station’s first in a round of summer stops at some of the best ballparks and towns in Minnesota.
In regard to the book, author G. Scott Thomas has generated a roster of 209 top-flight communities, which he classifies as Dreamtowns. Thomas chose the honorees after a detailed statistical analysis of 2,084 U.S. urban areas with populations between 5,000 and 199,999.
“I measured each small town’s performances in 24 categories, covering everything from education levels and economic growth to job opportunities and housing options,” said Thomas. “The places that landed in the top 10 percent — the 209 small towns with the best overall scores in my formula — truly deserve to be classified as Dreamtowns.”
Thomas has been a journalist for more than 40 years, specializing in coverage of demographics, business, politics, sports and education.
Waconia is No. 30 in Thomas’s rankings of the nation’s 2,084 small towns. That puts Waconia ahead of almost 99 percent of the competition, cementing its Dreamtown status.
It’s also one of the few Upper Midwest states to achieve that status. The top towns are heavily skewed to the southeast and southwest. The top 10, for example, includes communities from Utah, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia, plus one from Massachusetts.
Interest in small-town life has expanded dramatically since the outbreak of COVID 19, the author explains, especially since millions of big-city workers now have the ability to do their jobs from home.
“Americans have never been fond of crowded urban areas, dating all the way back to Thomas Jefferson, who declared that big cities were ‘pestilential.’ Yet people flocked to metropolitan areas anyway, since they contained most of the nation’s high-paying jobs,” said Thomas. “But the work-from-home revolution is tipping the balance. More workers are now able to opt for the benefits of small-town life, as they seek affordable housing, reduced traffic, and room to breathe.”
Thomas’s 445-page book, which is being published by Niawanda Books, is fully titled “Dreamtowns: The 209 Small Towns Where You Can Live Your Best Life.” It is available for purchase through national chains and websites, including Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Indiebound.
“There’s no reason to believe that the No. 1 community will be your perfect match,” he said, noting that a particular town might be outside the section of the country or climate a person prefers, too far from or too close to a big city, or simply too expensive. “My goal was to introduce readers to an array of attractive small towns, allowing them to sift through the relative merits of each place to the town of their dreams — their very own Dreamtown.”
