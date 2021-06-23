The city of Waconia will add to its water reuse system following the award of a construction contract for a Bayview reuse project by the city council at its June 7 meeting.
The award went to low bidder Minger Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $784,215. The contract involves the expansion of and improvements to the Bayview Elementary water reuse system.
The city has partnerships with several parties, such as School District 110 and Ridgeview, to capture and reuse stormwater for irrigation purposes. The arrangement helps avoid stormwater contaminants from running into local lakes and streams. It also avoids the use of potable or drinking water for irrigation purposes.
Water reuse systems and agreements enabled the city to save some 8 million gallons of drinking water last year which helps limit investments in new water sources and infrastructure, according to city officials.
Work on the Bayview project is expected to start this fall and be completed next spring.
In its consent agenda, the council agreed to go out for bids for another project: improvements to East Frontage Road just south of Highway 5. The city has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and abutting property owners on plans to improve roadway links at Eighth Street and the frontage road to enhance business access in the industrial park there.
The project also would involve the realignment of sanitary sewer and water mains, and improved stormwater systems, sidewalks and lighting. The city hopes to have arrangements finalized to award a contract later this summer for fall construction. The council also authorized advertisement for bids for parking lot improvements and lighting within the frontage road corridor.
The new roadway alignment is slated to go through existing structures on the southern portion of the Everson Hardware property, so another element of the project involvements replacement of a garage there with façade improvements. Last Monday, the council authorized a proposal for design services to Kaeding Architecture, LLC for the structure and façade at a cost of $22,000.
That passed on a 4-1 vote, with council member Randy Sorensen opposed citing cost concerns.
In other business, the council is weighing a purchase agreement from a potential developer on two parcels of city-owned property at 10451 10th Street West and 87 8th Street. However, the 10th Street parcel is now a candidate site for a new fire station so council members decided last Monday to delay action on the sale until later in the summer when there is more clarity on fire station direction.
As reported earlier this spring, the city has enlisted a firm called BKV Group to do a needs, space and location analysis for a possible new fire station. The evaluation includes an assessment of deficiencies with the existing fire station and an investigation of options and costs to renovate or replace the building.
At this point, the BKV study has identified two potential parcels for a new facility: the 10th Street site, as well as parcel at 10th and Hartmann that the city does not currently own.
BKV is slated to provide a detailed update on the fire station study at the next city council meeting June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.