The Waconia City Council gave preliminary plat approval on Monday, Aug 15, to a small development east of Lake Waconia adjacent to a larger development called the Shores of Lake Waconia.

Sandy Shores was approved as a development of property at 7860 Laketown Parkway into three single family parcels and one outlot. The development was first proposed in March and has been pending over discussion related to screening of an existing shed and a septic system drain field easement with a neighboring property owner.

