The Waconia City Council gave preliminary plat approval on Monday, Aug 15, to a small development east of Lake Waconia adjacent to a larger development called the Shores of Lake Waconia.
Sandy Shores was approved as a development of property at 7860 Laketown Parkway into three single family parcels and one outlot. The development was first proposed in March and has been pending over discussion related to screening of an existing shed and a septic system drain field easement with a neighboring property owner.
Approval comes with several conditions that must be met before final plat approval.
The council also gave approval to $1.2 million in tax abatement bonds to fund a portion of the 2022 infrastructure improvement project at Dunsmore Drive and Oak Avenue, and $14 million in capital improvement bonds to pay for the city’s new fire station which will begin construction next year.
The issuance of both sets of bonds had been discussed earlier as the projects were being developed.
In other financial business, the council approved a revolving city loan application from Michael Corbey on behalf of Waconia Square, LLC for the remodeling of available lease space at a building at 235 Main Street West for new tenants. Total construction costs are estimated at about $250,000. The loan to be paid over 10 years is for just under $150,000. Council members said they viewed the loan favorably to support the vitality of downtown Waconia.
