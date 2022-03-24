The Waconia City Council reviewed and updated standards and processes related to development at its meeting on Monday, March 7.
One was an ordinance amendment to its architectural design standards which have been the subject of many recent variance requests before the planning commission and the city council.
Following a recent review, the council agreed to a few changes that would allow building improvements and materials consistent with city code without the need for a variance.
A couple of those changes include allowing architectural metal panels as a permitted material in the highway district and allowing additions to existing buildings with non-conforming building materials without the need for a variance if the material used is substantially the same as the existing structure.
In suggesting the changes community development director Lane Braaten, noted that some city design standards are outdated and that improvements have been made over the years to several building materials – metal, for example, that should not preclude their use.
Another development item involves a 60-acre parcel of land contingent to the city that could potentially address the city’s desire for more developable heavy commercial or industrial lots within the community. The city is effectively without any of those lots now, according to city officials, although there are additional areas outside of current municipal boundaries that are guided for industrial or heavy commercial use under the 2040 comprehensive plan.
One of those is an area currently in Waconia Township bounded by Highway 5 to the north, county highways 59 to the east and 10 to the south, and Hartmann Drive to the west, which would have to be annexed before development.
City officials view it as a logical next spot for development and the council agreed to engage WSB Consultants to develop a “small area plan” for the property. The plan would present a vision for how the property could be developed, and a layout for potential lot configurations and connections to existing transportation and utility infrastructure. Council members said they view it as an effective tool that could be utilized by the city and property owners in the development process, and to address potential inquiries about the property. Cost of WSB services was approved at $27,000.
A third development item on the council agenda was tied to tax increment financing, or TIF, a locally administered method of financing real estate development, generally used to redevelop areas, build housing, and/or provide economic development incentives.
In Waconia’s case, the council authorized a modification to its development program to establish a tax increment financing district and finance plan to facilitate the redevelopment of the old American Legion site on Olive Street South into a 44-unit multifamily residential rental apartment building, and potentially the redevelopment of the Old National Bank Building on Main Street into a 67-unit multifamily residential rental apartment building with bank space. Also, two other parcels and 24 Second Street West and 125 Olive Street South.
TIF uses increased market values and additional property taxes as a result of development in the district to pay for part of development costs. The Olive Street project is expected to increase the local tax base by $93,765 annually upon completion of the new 44- unit apartment building to be undertaken by Waconia Investment Partnership LLC. The Main Street project is expected to increase the local tax base by $139,092 annually upon completion of the new 67-unit apartment building with 4,370 square feet of retail bank space being considered there.
In approving the TIF financing plan, council members indicated it is consistent with the city’s general development goals, would help renovate substandard properties and increase the availability of quality housing.
Finally, the council amended a section of an ordinance related to removal of snow, ice, dirt and rubbish from public sidewalks. Specifically, the council agreed to change the fee the city charges to property owners in violation of city code for failure to remove ice and snow from public sidewalks adjacent to private property.
The change comes in response to a property owner concern expressed at an earlier council meeting. The fee schedule will keep fees intact as it relates to staff and equipment time, but will limit the administrative charge to $40. The fee change, the council agreed, addresses the need to secure compliance without making the snow removal charges burdensome for residents.
City officials indicate that allocating only staff and equipment time while onsite will reduce the fees assessed for a typical residential lot to under $200 while protecting the city in the event that an offending property that might be larger in size, such as a commercial, industrial, or one that has been longer neglected for ice and snow removal and requires additional effort by city staff.
