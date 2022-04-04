The Waconia City Council approved design plans for a new restaurant and a dermatology clinic at their regular meeting last Monday, March 21.
The restaurant approval was for a dining establishment called Bode Gray’s slated for the vacated VFW building at 125 West First Street. The Greg James and Jerod Wolf families have plans to remodel the former clubroom into an Italian eatery and speakeasy. Their plans were featured on these pages in the March 17 edition. Expected opening is sometime in August, according to James.
Conditions for approval include compliance with downtown district design and city signage standards.
The dermatology clinic is slated for 839 Vista Boulevard behind Kwik Trip. The request came from Dr. Kamruz Darabai, who currently has a practice at 582 Cherry Drive. The new clinic is proposed as a free-standing, 6,400 square-foot building with parking.
The council also approved plans for an office space addition and work space improvements at city hall and public services offices to accommodate additional staff and more efficiently serve customers. The office space addition, with mechanical, electrical work and painting was approved at a bid of just over $24,000. New office furniture, chairs and cubicle sets will be acquired and installed at a cost of $55,000.
The council again tabled a preliminary plat application for a small proposed development called Sandy Shores at 7860 Laketown Parkway. The nearly 3-acre parcel adjacent to the Lakeview Estates development east of Lake Waconia is proposed for three single-family lots. Council members pushed any decision on the application until April 4 to gain further clarity on conditions and use of an outlot tied to the plat.
In other business, the council approved a sidewalk license for Waconia Brewery Company similar to the outdoor patio space that was authorized during COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
