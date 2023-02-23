Funding is coming together for two major road corridor projects in Waconia. At a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, the city council took actions to support the right of way acquisition process for the improvements.
One project is the Highway 5 corridor from Olive Street to Main Street which involves a package of turn lane additions, intersection improvements and frontage road extensions. The project is intended to address both traffic safety and mobility issues in one of the fastest growing cities in Minnesota.
The second is a proposed roundabout at County Highway 10 and Waconia Parkway North, an intersection that has raised concerns about traffic access and safety issues, and was the subject of a traffic study two years ago.
Now with those projects on the proposed construction schedule for 2024 (the roundabout) and 2026 (Highway 5), the council authorized city staff to work with the city engineer to enlist a right of way agent and seek additional funding for the package of projects.
A right of way agent assists in determining right of way and highway easement needs, and performs duties to acquire right of way property. Costs for right of way support are expected to be paid for as part of the projects.
In terms of road corridor status, some $7 million has been secured for Hwy. 5 through the Metropolitan Council regional solicitation process. Requests also are out for state bonding while the city continues to explore other funding opportunities through state and federal transportation programs and grants. Road planners estimate the project will cost about $21 million to complete.
The project is being developed in partnership with Carver County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The Co. Rd. 10/Waconia Parkway North roundabout is lesser in scope and will cost around $2 million to complete, according to estimates. The project also will include lighting and trail improvements. About $1.75 million in funding already has been secured through the federal-aid Highway Safety Improvement Program from an application submitted by Carver County.
Special events policy
In other business, the council adopted a policy related to the growing number of special events being held in the city: walks, runs, bike rides and park events to name a few. The events sometimes require city resources, leaders note, and also can have an impact on residents, businesses and visitors. The new policy provides direction and expectations to event sponsors who seek to conduct special events at public spaces such as parks, trails and streets.
The policy categorizes various events based on city participation and size of the event. It also attaches a $100 special event application fee.
Other business
The council also approved a site plan and design for Laketown Storage proposed for the property at 87 Eighth Street in the commercial/industrial district. The site is planned for three self-storage buildings and a fourth building that could be a warehouse or possible office space.
A Safari Island pool filter project also gained approval. The council awarded a low bid of $475,500 to Horizon Commercial Pool Supply to replace the aging existing pool filter which is original to the community center. The pool filter is programmed into the city’s capital improvement budget and School District 110 will share in the cost. There is a 32-week lead time for delivery, so the pool filter won’t be installed until later in the year.
In other action, the council agreed to reconfigure but not remove no parking signs in the Interlaken Woods development. In response to a request for complete removal, the council agreed that restrictions could be considered for one side of the street only but that some parking limits are required to ensure adequate access for fire protection equipment.
The council denied the latest appeal from a resident for relief from a towing charge for violation of the city’s winter parking ordinance. A few other residents were before the council earlier in the snow season.
