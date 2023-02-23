Funding is coming together for two major road corridor projects in Waconia. At a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, the city council took actions to support the right of way acquisition process for the improvements.

One project is the Highway 5 corridor from Olive Street to Main Street which involves a package of turn lane additions, intersection improvements and frontage road extensions. The project is intended to address both traffic safety and mobility issues in one of the fastest growing cities in Minnesota.

