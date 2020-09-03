The Waconia City Council approved the sale of just over $5 million in general obligation and revenue bonds last Monday, Aug. 17, to fund 2020 infrastructure improvements and the Brook Peterson Park restroom project going on now.
Bond bids came in at “fire sale” rates, 0.7 percent, the lowest that city leaders and financial analysts have seen, they reported at the meeting. The low interest rates will save the city thousands of dollars in repayments.
The low rates are a combination of current market conditions and the city’s strong financial position, according to Todd Hagen, financial advisor from Ehlers & Associates.
The city also has begun work developing its 2021 budget, with city staff awaiting property tax information from Carver County before taking too deep a dive into spending for next year.
In another matter related to election financing, at a work session the council decided for now not to offer a resolution of support calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to regulate political spending and campaign financing. Request for support had been requested at a previous meeting by an organization called American Promise looking to root out “dark” or concentrated money from special interests with undisclosed sources in elections and decision-making processes.
The reasoning expressed by council members are that the matter is not in the council’s purview, or “wheelhouse,” that the language proposed in the resolution is not firm, and that the issue likely reflects a range of individual opinion among residents that council members represent. Council members said they could take up the matter again at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.