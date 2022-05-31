The Waconia City Council reviewed and approved a site plan for a new fire station at its May 16 meeting. That keeps the project in motion to complete detailed design plans later this summer and possibly bid the project in September.
As reported earlier, the city has been considering a new fire station for some time to serve the growing community, and for the past year has been doing more detailed planning for a new building at a site selected off West 10th Street just west of the Highway 284 intersection.
Last Monday, Bruce Schwartzman, from project consultant BKV Group, Inc., and Fire Chief Justin Sorensen shared a site plan they called functional, not excessively built, but one that would provide the fire department with more space, improved training capabilities, better ventilation from rescue vehicles; also, a community room that would serve as a space for events and energy efficiency features which would provide cost savings for the city.
Schwartzman referred to the plan as a culmination of other fire station projects BKV has been involved in recent years including stations in Shakopee and Minnetonka. The planning commission approved the site plan at its May 5 meeting and the council gave the green light at its latest meeting.
In other business, the council heard an appeal from Waconia American Legion Post 150 members for relief from sewer access charges for their remodeling project at the club’s new leased space at 4 Main Street East. The Legion’s plan is to convert the former automotive garage and retail space into a new clubroom; however, members noted that soaring building costs prevalent across the construction industry have already forced to the post to scale back building plans and they are seeking relief from sewer and water trunk charges due to financial hardship.
Members who spoke at the meeting pointed to the unique nature of the Legion post in making the request, calling it “not a saloon, but an establishment serving veterans and the community.”
Legion Post 150 sold its building on Olive Street last year to make way for a new apartment complex, and members explained to get into a smaller structure to better meet their needs and avoid large ongoing building maintenance cost outlays.
The council agreed to take the Legion’s request under advisement and ordered staff to explore some potential financial options.
The council also heard a report from an annual audit of city finances conducted by audit firm Redpath and Company. The auditor noted no findings and praised the city for its excellence in financial reporting.
In other action, the council approved a preliminary plat application for Windmill Creek 8th Addition. That involved a request to plat an outlot in the Windmill Creek development into three residential parcels plus an outlot.
