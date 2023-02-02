Waconia City Council members heard appeals from residents on winter towing charges and water service fees at their Jan. 17 meeting.
Five residents requested relief from towing charges for violation of the city’s winter parking ordinance for various reasons: worked overnight or early morning shift, unaware or unclear of ordinance parking limits, or in one instance the owner said he had vehicle troubles and was unable to move.
The council authorized relief on administrative fees in the amount of $83 due to circumstances (vote was 4-1); however, towing and impound storage fees still will apply. Those fees break down as follows: $160 towing and administration to Colony Plaza and a $40 daily storage fee.
More than 160 vehicle owners have been cited already this snowy season for violation of the winter parking ordinance and 39 have been towed, according to local law enforcement and city officials.
In granting some relief, council members reminded that the winter parking ordinance is in place to enable crews to plow, and keep city streets and parking lots clear; however, recent towing activity and appeals have led to a further discussion about the ordinance.
Last Tuesday, the council on a 4-1 vote approved amending a chapter of the code to make a “safe harbor” downtown parking area available during the winter months. The amendment designates the lower level of Lot #7 adjacent to the Main Street Exchange building as exempt from winter parking restrictions for downtown businesses and patrons.
The city also expects to enhance signage to make downtown parking limits more visible and clear.
In other business, the council heard an appeal from a Fountain Lane resident for a utility bill adjustment after the resident identified an outside faucet that had been left on for several days causing extreme usage and a higher-than-normal bill. The council agreed to a sewer use adjustment, or about half of the $165 bill.
In development action, the council on a 4-1 vote rejected an amendment request to the preliminary plat for the Woodland Creek 5th Addition. The amendment would have narrowed the lot width for some of the proposed 30 villas. The council rejected the change due to concerns about home proximity as it relates to potential future variances and spread of fire should an instance occur.
The council also voted to move ahead with an action debated at an earlier meeting to create job descriptions and authorize recruiting for two public works lead positions – one utility and one street maintenance. The move is the result of an earlier organizational study. The intent is to free up supervisor time for higher level projects and planning, with division leads spending most of their time in the field as a liaison between supervisors and maintenance staff.
The position additions had already been programmed into the 2023 budget, and the city will recruit for the positions both internally and externally.
Winter parking reminder
Waconia winter parking restrictions went into effect Nov. 1 and continue through April 1, 2023 from midnight through 8 a.m. During this time, no parking is allowed on any residential street. Winter parking is enforced throughout the season and violators will be ticketed or towed. If you need special consideration for guests, call Carver County Dispatch at 952-361-1231 to inform them of your needs. Any vehicle displaying a valid handicapped identification certificate is exempt from winter parking restrictions.
