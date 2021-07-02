The Waconia City Council agreed to the sale of two city-owned properties at its meeting last Monday, June 21.
The locations are at 10451 10th Street West and 87 8th Street. The purchase agreement sales price is $540,000 for the 10th Street site and $265,000 for the 8th Street location. Sale of the 10th Street parcel comes with contingencies and will not be consummated until Sept. 1 after the city officials determine more clear direction on the future of the fire station.
As reported earlier this spring, the city has enlisted a firm called BKV Group to do a needs, space and location analysis for a possible new fire station, which could include renovation of the existing fire station or replacement. The 10th Street parcel is a candidate site for a possible new fire station.
The council also heard from Waconia Fire Department representative Tom Martino about plans for a ceremony Sept. 11 marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Preliminary plans include a parade to the fire station from City Square Park with a program involving several other area fire departments. More details will follow closer to the event as plans are finalized.
In other business, the council held a public hearing and accepted the city’s annual stormwater pollution prevention plan for submittal to the Minnesota Pollution Control Association. The plan, required each year, includes goals to reduce stormwater contamination of area lakes and streams, and expand water reuse systems. City officials point out that the city saved 9 million gallons of water last year through water reuse system partnerships and that stormwater reuse for irrigation is particularly beneficial in preserving water resources in what is shaping up as a drought year.
The council also approved a site plan for a cooler expansion for Iron Tap and a variance for an addition at 340 1st Street West.
Council members also heard a report last week from Angie Cruzen, director of Waconia United Food Shelf. The food shelf serves an average of 185 families a month, Cruzen reported, a number which soared to 225 during the pandemic. The food shelf also serves 22 clients with mobile food delivery.
The local food shelf also is working to expand services, she said, and has interest in the existing fire station if the city chooses an alternate location.
Last Monday’s council meeting marked the first for Shane Fineran in his capacity as new Waconia city administrator after his selection a month ago. Fineran indicated he will be making the rounds to various community organizations and businesses to get reacquainted with the city where he previously served as assistant administrator.
