The Waconia City Council on April 4 approved two contracts for the city’s 2022 infrastructure projects.
The first for the bulk of the work is with William Mueller & Sons in the amount of $3.7 million. That work includes improvements on Third Street West from Walnut Street to Olive Street; Maple Street South from Second Street to Fourth Street; Willow Place from Third Street to 200 feet to the south; Oak Avenue from Highway 5 to Windmill Creek South; and Dunsmore Drive from the north intersection with Woodlawn Circle to the south intersection with Woodlawn Circle. The low bid was about 10 percent lower than engineer estimates.
The second approval was for execution of a quote from Road Fabrics, Inc. of about $40,000 for purchase of road fabric for the Oak Ave. overlay project. The city has used pavement fabric on high volume roadways since 2013 to provide structural support and reduce cracking in conjunction with new pavement overlay placements.
In other business, the council approved a change to a city ordinance related to parking requirements for multi-family units. Parking has come up with a couple recent apartment proposals and the ordinance change is expected to provide flexibility for developers while reducing variance requests.
Rather than a strict parking standard requiring 2.25 parking spaces per unit, the city will move to a multi-tiered approach based on type of unit – 1.6 spaces per one-bedroom unit, 1.8 spaces for two-bedroom and 2.25 for three bedrooms-plus.
Community development director Lane Braaten noted that Waconia has typically required more parking spaces for multi-family buildings than surrounding communities and that the new ordinance will cut a clearer line between creating an exorbitant amount of parking surfaces while avoiding parking issues from multi-family housing units. The new guidance also will enable developers to configure apartment unit numbers and designs to match the site.
The council also heard a presentation from Paul Ericsson, Carver County Libraries branch manager for the Waconia, Watertown and Norwood Young America Branches. Ericsson spoke about 2021 as being a year of transition with the local libraries moving back to full in-person services on the heels of the pandemic.
But he noted the depth of online resources developed during the pandemic, such as virtual programming and health and career partnerships, are likely to remain to enhance library offerings and experiences for users.
Finally, April is Arbor Month and Mayor Kent Bloudek shared a proclamation recognizing the importance of trees to the community. Also, a tree planting event coming up next Thursday, April 21, 6-7 p.m. at Bent Creek Park, 1401 Mockingbird Drive. All Waconia community members are invited to participate.
