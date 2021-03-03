The garden center at County Road 10 near Klein Drive could have a new owner following city council action Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The council approved a conditional use permit request from applicant Brianna Lovett to allow continued garden center use at the location. The existing Willow Winds garden center, currently owned by Randy and Mavis Hammer, has been operating under an interim use permit for several years.
The Hammers had earlier approached the city explaining that potential buyers have expressed interest in the garden center.
With city borders and a new housing development now surrounding the property, the council in December approved a garden center as a conditional use in the medium density residential district with several conditions, including certain parcel size, vehicle access, parking availability, landscaping and screening.
Other conditions of the new permit include that the applicant must submit a petition for annexation, and connect to city sewer and water within three years of annexation. Also, any future improvements or modifications will require review and approval from the city.
The council denied two other property-related requests last Tuesday. One, a variance request at 271 Fair Circle that would have allowed the owner to build a deck addition within rear property setback limits. The other at 1018 Meadow Lane that would have allowed the homeowners to construct a shed at the corner of their property within existing drainage and utility easements.
The planning commission recommended denial of the requests and the council concurred, indicating in both cases the homeowners have other options for placement of a deck and shed that would meet the required setbacks. Council members agreed, however, to review the city’s variance ordinance and deck regulations for clarity. That will occur at a future work session.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to re-fund the bonds that were used to pay for construction of Towne Centre apartments and the Waconia City Hall facility. The building was a joint project between the city and the Carver County Community Development Agency (CDA).
The bonds were originally issued in 2002 and refunded in 2011. Re-funding again now at even lower bond market rates is expected to produce interest cost savings to the CDA of about $873,000 and eliminate the city’s $35,000 annual obligation toward repayment.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council’s latest meeting was conducted for the first time in an in-person and online Zoom format.
The application window for the city’s open city administrator position closed Friday, Feb. 19. More than 60 applicants have applied for the position. The review and selection process is expected to be complete by early April.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.